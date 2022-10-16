Hunting Down the Highlights: Final Roster, First Losses

It has been a whirlwind week as the Nashville Predators returned home from Europe and settled into the early grind of the regular season. The trip to Prague was an amazing experience on and off the ice, and the Locked On Predators podcast took time to review the trip.

Reviewing the Predators Trip To Prague: Podcast Edition

While the trip and the two wins in Prague at the Global Series were worth celebrating, there was one aspect of the games that had Predators fans concerned - how much time Nashville spent in the penalty box.

Can the Predators Break Last Season's Bad Habit?

Nashville landed back in Middle Tennessee and had to immediately make final roster decisions. One hard decision was placing goaltender Connor Ingram on waivers which eventually meant parting ways with the fan favorite young netminder.

Preds Goalie Connor Ingram Claimed by Coyotes

In a move that would have been considered shocking prior to the preseason, Nashville sent one of last season's young stars to Milwaukee to start the season with the Admirals.

Phil Tomasino to Start the Season in Milwaukee

Why is Phil Tomasino Going to the AHL? John Hynes Explains.

The final roster for the Predators contains some highly ranked players this season.

Three Preds Named to NHL Network's List of Top 50 Players

Nashville played their first game of the season at Bridgestone Arena against Central Division rival Dallas Stars and then flew to Texas to play at American Airlines Arena.

Five Things to Watch as Predators Take on Dallas Stars

Predators - 4, Stars - 1: Johansen Scores Lone Goal in Loss

That's What He Said: Hynes, Johansen Talk Loss to Stars

Predators Need Offensive Push, Spark Tonight in Dallas

Predators - 1, Stars - 5: Dallas Runs Nashville Ragged

The Preds returned to Nashville and will take on the L.A. Kings on Tuesday.