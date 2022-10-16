Skip to main content
Hunting Down the Highlights: Final Roster, First Losses

Hunting Down the Highlights: Final Roster, First Losses

The Predators pared their roster down and drop two games to a central division rival.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

It has been a whirlwind week as the Nashville Predators returned home from Europe and settled into the early grind of the regular season. The trip to Prague was an amazing experience on and off the ice, and the Locked On Predators podcast took time to review the trip. 

Reviewing the Predators Trip To Prague: Podcast Edition

While the trip and the two wins in Prague at the Global Series were worth celebrating, there was one aspect of the games that had Predators fans concerned - how much time Nashville spent in the penalty box. 

Can the Predators Break Last Season's Bad Habit? 

USATSI_17761367

Nashville landed back in Middle Tennessee and had to immediately make final roster decisions. One hard decision was placing goaltender Connor Ingram on waivers which eventually meant parting ways with the fan favorite young netminder.

Preds Goalie Connor Ingram Claimed by Coyotes

USATSI_19124465

In a move that would have been considered shocking prior to the preseason, Nashville sent one of last season's young stars to Milwaukee to start the season with the Admirals. 

Phil Tomasino to Start the Season in Milwaukee

Why is Phil Tomasino Going to the AHL? John Hynes Explains.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

USATSI_19124479

The final roster for the Predators contains some highly ranked players this season.

Three Preds Named to NHL Network's List of Top 50 Players

USATSI_18196947

Nashville played their first game of the season at Bridgestone Arena against Central Division rival Dallas Stars and then flew to Texas to play at American Airlines Arena. 

Five Things to Watch as Predators Take on Dallas Stars

Predators - 4, Stars - 1: Johansen Scores Lone Goal in Loss

That's What He Said: Hynes, Johansen Talk Loss to Stars

USATSI_19242696

Predators Need Offensive Push, Spark Tonight in Dallas

Predators - 1, Stars - 5: Dallas Runs Nashville Ragged

The Preds returned to Nashville and will take on the L.A. Kings on Tuesday. 

USATSI_19227515
Nashville Preds News

Hunting Down the Highlights: Final Roster, First Losses

By Ann Kimmel
USATSI_19242091
Nashville Preds Game Day

Predators - 1, Stars - 5: Dallas Runs Nashville Ragged

By Ann Kimmel
USATSI_17856816
Nashville Preds Game Day

Three Preds Players to Watch Tonight Against the Stars

By Ann Kimmel
USATSI_19227452
Nashville Preds Game Day

Predators Need Offensive Push, Spark Tonight in Dallas

By Ann Kimmel
B6AA6AC3-C9F8-42AF-9F49-9757501C1765_1_201_a
Nashville Preds Prospects/AHL

Milwaukee Admirals Open AHL Season with Talented Roster

By Ann Kimmel
USATSI_19227452
Nashville Preds Game Day

That's What He Said: Hynes, Johansen Talk Loss to Stars

By Ann Kimmel
USATSI_19227031
Nashville Preds Game Day

Predators - 1, Stars - 4: Johansen Scores Only Goal in Loss

By Ann Kimmel
USATSI_17857441
Nashville Preds Game Day

Five Things to Watch as Predators Take on the Dallas Stars

By Ann Kimmel