Hunting Down the Highlights: One Week Feels Like Dog Years in Smashville
The week was a mix of minimal highs and far too many lows for the Nashville Predators.
Let's start with the fashion highs. The NHL and Adidas released the Reverse Retros jerseys for the NHL this week, and Nashville's is a mustard cat look.
This week was the NHL Network's final installment of "Behind the Glass", a docuseries that focused on the Nashville Predators during their preseason and trip to Europe for the Global Series. The fourth episode highlighted the team's time in Prague and the two wins against the San Jose Sharks.
The look back at the Global Series wins was much needed boost in an otherwise frustrating week on the ice for the Predators. On Tuesday, they dropped a home game in the shootout to the L.A. Kings.
After the loss to the Kings, Nashville traveled to Columbus, Ohio to try to get a bounce back win over the Blue Jackets.
In a case of the haunting "I've seen this one before", Nashville lost to the Blue Jackets after entering the third period with another 3-1 lead.
The Philadelphia Flyers came to town for Saturday night in Smashville, and the Preds needed a chance to turn the early season tide.
Despite the Preds putting together a better performance against the Flyers, they still couldn't put together enough offense to come away with a win this week.
Preds - 1, Flyers -3: Carter Hart Frustrates Predators Offense
It was a rough week in Smashville as the team dropped all three games on their schedule. The Predators have a long break before they take the ice again next Thursday against central division rival St. Louis Blues. There are a lot of kinks to work out between now and then.