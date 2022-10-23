Hunting Down the Highlights: One Week Feels Like Dog Years in Smashville

The week was a mix of minimal highs and far too many lows for the Nashville Predators.

Let's start with the fashion highs. The NHL and Adidas released the Reverse Retros jerseys for the NHL this week, and Nashville's is a mustard cat look.

It's Official! Nashville's Reverse Retro Is Here!

This week was the NHL Network's final installment of "Behind the Glass", a docuseries that focused on the Nashville Predators during their preseason and trip to Europe for the Global Series. The fourth episode highlighted the team's time in Prague and the two wins against the San Jose Sharks.

NHL Network's Final Episode of "Behind the Glass" Airs Tonight

The look back at the Global Series wins was much needed boost in an otherwise frustrating week on the ice for the Predators. On Tuesday, they dropped a home game in the shootout to the L.A. Kings.

OG Preds Return: Fiala and Arvidsson Back at Bridgestone Tonight

Predators vs. Kings: Time to Step It Up

That's What He Said: Preds Postgame After Shootout Loss to Kings

After the loss to the Kings, Nashville traveled to Columbus, Ohio to try to get a bounce back win over the Blue Jackets.

Tonight's Preds Lineup: Hynes Makes Roster Adjustments

Predators Magic Number for Tonight's Game

In a case of the haunting "I've seen this one before", Nashville lost to the Blue Jackets after entering the third period with another 3-1 lead.

Preds - 3, Blue Jackets - 5: Another Nightmare Ending for Nashville

Predators Versus Blue Jackets Was Hockey Déjà Vu

The Philadelphia Flyers came to town for Saturday night in Smashville, and the Preds needed a chance to turn the early season tide.

Predators' Battle Tonight Will Be the Mental Game

Predators vs. Flyers: Gut Check Game

Despite the Preds putting together a better performance against the Flyers, they still couldn't put together enough offense to come away with a win this week.

Preds - 1, Flyers -3: Carter Hart Frustrates Predators Offense

It was a rough week in Smashville as the team dropped all three games on their schedule. The Predators have a long break before they take the ice again next Thursday against central division rival St. Louis Blues. There are a lot of kinks to work out between now and then.