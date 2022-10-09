Skip to main content
Hunting Down the Highlights: Preds Kick Off Regular Season in Prague with Wins

Hunting Down the Highlights: Preds Kick Off Regular Season in Prague with Wins

Roman Josi and Nino Niederreiter spend a little time in Switzerland and the Predators get four point in Prague.
The Nashville Predators kicked off the 2022-2023 regular season in a big way at the Global Series games in Prague. The Preds wrapped up their preseason with an exhibition game in Bern, Switzerland in front of thousands of enthusiastic fans, including family and friends of Swiss born Nino Niederreiter and Roman Josi. 

There were several Predators with standout performances and promising early season predictions this week. 

The Predators took Prague by storm, beating the San Jose Sharks in the Global Series and earning the first points of the NHL regular season. 

Nashville wraps up their European adventure and head back to Middle TN. The team will take on central division rival Dallas Stars at home on Thursday with puck drop at 7:30 pm CT. 

