Hunting Down the Highlights: Preds Kick Off Regular Season in Prague with Wins

The Nashville Predators kicked off the 2022-2023 regular season in a big way at the Global Series games in Prague. The Preds wrapped up their preseason with an exhibition game in Bern, Switzerland in front of thousands of enthusiastic fans, including family and friends of Swiss born Nino Niederreiter and Roman Josi.

Predators Shine in Exhibition Game Against Bern SC

There were several Predators with standout performances and promising early season predictions this week.

Predators Taking a Long Look at Two Colorado Eagles AHL Standouts

The Difference McDonagh Makes

NHL.com Predicts Josi Finishes Second for Norris

Saros Predicted to Finish Third for Vezina

The Predators took Prague by storm, beating the San Jose Sharks in the Global Series and earning the first points of the NHL regular season.

Predators - 4, Sharks - 1: Sherwood, Niederreiter Make Most of Preds Debut

Predators - 3, Sharks - 2: Niederreiter Scores Two, Lankinen Strong in Net for Win

Nashville wraps up their European adventure and head back to Middle TN. The team will take on central division rival Dallas Stars at home on Thursday with puck drop at 7:30 pm CT.