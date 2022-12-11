It hasn't been an easy season for the Nashville Predators defensemen. First, Mark Borowiecki suffered a frightening injury on October 22 in a game against the Philadelphia Flyers after he hit the boards awkwardly. Borowiecki appeared to lose consciousness and was stretchered off and taken to Vanderbilt Medical Center where he was released later that night. The veteran defenseman was placed on IR on October 31.

Nashville recalled Jordan Gross from Milwaukee when Borowiecki was placed on IR. Gross was reassigned to Milwaukee November 12, but returned to Nashville on December 5 to step back in the line up after another veteran defender was placed on IR.

Ryan McDonagh was injured on December 2 in the game against the New York Islanders. McDonagh left the ice after taking a puck to the face, and he is expected to be out for 2-4 weeks.

Losing McDonagh came as the Predators seemed to have unlocked a successful pairing with McDonagh and Josi. McDonagh's responsible stay at home defensive style has complimented Josi's offensively minded play. In the seven games Josi and McDonagh teamed up for the top pairing, Josi recorded 10 points.

Head coach John Hynes slotted Jordan Gross in with Roman Josi when he returned after McDonagh's injury. The move reduced extra defensive shuffling as Mattias Ekholm and Alexandre Carrier were seeing success together defensively, and Dante Fabbro and Jeremy Lauzon rounded out the third pairing.

That is, until this afternoon's game against the Ottawa Senators. In a game between two teams with plenty of physicality, it was a questionable hit on Jeremy Lauzon that led not only to an injury, but also a Sens goal. Lauzon appeared to be holding his arm/wrist as he skated off the ice and headed down the tunnel.

Alexandre Carrier also did not return to the game in the third period. Carrier was on the receiving end of several hard hits, but it was unclear what the nature of his injury was that kept him from returning to the game or when it may have occurred.

Nashville cycled through four defensemen in the third period of Saturday's 3-2 loss to Ottawa, but the Preds will clearly need to have a plan for Monday's game against the St. Louis Blues. The Milwaukee Admirals had a game tonight, and defensemen Kevin Gravel and Roland McKeown were late scratches so it's likely the two defensemen are on their way to Middle Tennessee.

Neither Gravel nor McKeown have seen regular season ice time with Nashville so far this season, but both performed well in training camp. McKeown and Gravel have each played 22 games with the Admirals this season. McKeown has scored two goals and six assists for Milwaukee, while Gravel has not recorded a goal, but has 6 points.

The Predators are in a tough spot with the injuries to their blue line this week especially in games coming up with more offensively minded teams than the Preds like St. Louis, Edmonton, and Winnipeg. Nashville will need the call up defensemen to play responsibly against teams with speed as well. The Preds will have to rely on exceptional goaltending, and the big players must finish their offensive chances if Nashville hopes to earn challenging wins this week with their depleted blue line.