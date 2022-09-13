Nashville Predators Announce Training Camp Schedule and Roster

The Nashville Predators announced the schedule for their 2022-2023 season training camp today. Off-ice meetings and physicals will begin on September 21, and the public will get their first look at the players attending training camp on Friday, September 21 when they take the ice at Centennial Sportsplex at 9:00 am CT. All on-ice sessions are open to the public.

There are several interesting storylines that will unfold at training camp this year for the Predators. The team currently has six goaltenders but unless the team chooses to carry three goalies on the roster, the coaching staff and management will likely have to determine what to do with Connor Ingram. Ingram played three regular season games for the Predators and stepped in net in Game 1 of the playoffs. Ingram then started the remaining three games for the Preds in their series against the Stanley Cup winning Colorado Avalanche. It seemed his back up role behind Juuse Saros was secured, but Nashville signed Kevin Lankinen to a one year deal in the offseason leaving Ingram's future with the franchise in question.

Training camp will provide Predators fans their first on-ice looks at newcomers Nino Niederreiter and Ryan McDonaugh. Hopes are high for both of these additions. Training camp will give head coach John Hynes a chance to see what line combinations and defensive pairings may work best for the first game of the regular season on October 7.

Several young players will have a chance to highlight their growth at training camp as well. Fans are curious whether OHL standout Luke Evangelista will be ready to take the next step in his development. Another forward to watch will be Juuso Pärssinen who had a strong development camp earlier in the offseason in Nashville.

There are 55 players on the training camp roster - 31 forwards, 18 defensemen, and six goaltenders. All but eight are under contract with Nashville. The complete roster can be viewed at nashvillepredators.com.