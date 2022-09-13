Nashville Predators Featured in NHL Network's "Behind the Glass"

If you have ever wondered what it is like behind the scenes of rookie and training camp for the Nashville Predators, you're in luck.

The Predators will be the focus of the NHL Network's docuseries Behind the Glass in conjunction with NHL Original Productions. The four part series will follow the Predators players, coaching staff, and management as they prepare the team for the 2022-2023 season.

The series will begin filming tomorrow at the Predators Rookie Camp and capture the on and off ice training, glimpses into the players' time away from the rink, as well as conversations between coaches and management as they look to construct the team's 2022-2023 roster. The series leads up to Nashville's exhibition game in Bern, Switzerland, home town of Predators captain, Roman Josi.

The first episode of Behind the Glass will premiere on September 30 at 5 PM CT on NHL Network.