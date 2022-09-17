Hunting Down the Highlights This Week

The Predators Prospects

The Predators prospects gathered in Nashville this week to practice and prepare for the NHL Prospect Showcase in Raleigh, NC that opened Friday and runs through Monday. Here are the stories of the week:

Nashville Predators Prospects Shine at Rookie Camp

Luke Prokop is Ready for Raleigh

Askarov Impresses In Spicy Win Over Lightning Prospects

Nashville returns to Invisalign Arena Sunday morning at 9:00 am CT to take on the Carolina Hurricanes.

Former Predator Ben Harper Getting Another Shot in the NHL

The Columbus Blue Jackets announced on Wednesday that former Predator Ben Harpur signed a professional tryout contract with the Columbus Blue Jackets. Harpur, a 6'6" defenseman, only played nineteen games last season with the Predators. Preds fans were often vocal about their frustration with Harpur's performance on the ice, but perhaps the 27 year old will have more luck with the Blue Jackets.

Speaking of Former Preds...

With NHL training camps set to open next week, there is still no word on if or where former Predator P.K. Subban may find himself next season. The 33 year old defenseman finished a three year stint with the New Jersey Devils and hit the free agency market when his massive 8 year, $72 million contract ended at the close of the 2021-2022 season.

(Remember that contract, Preds fans?)

There has been speculation that P.K. may retire, but there are still plenty of teams that could potentially use Subban in a lesser defensive role than he has played most of his career.

Despite any #76 nostalgia, it is extremely unlikely that Subban would hear from Nashville as David Poile acquired Ryan McDonaugh this offseason, brought back Mark Borowiecki on a one year deal, and seems to have high hopes for Jeremy Lauzon. With Norris Trophy finalist Roman Josi and stalwart Swede Mattias Ekholm plus the recent development of Dante Fabbro and Alexandre Carrier, a Subban move isn't in the cards for Nashville.

Two Sport Athletes?

On Monday, some Nashville Predators will join Vanderbilt Commodores student athletes for the first ever Smashville Showdown at Hawkins Field. The event will benefit the Predators Foundation, the Vandy Untied Fund, and several other local organizations.

Tickets for the event are $25 and can be purchased here. The event begins at 6 pm.

Who thinks Roman Josi could also pitch like this?

Looking Ahead

Next week the entire Predators roster will report for training camp on Wednesday, September 21 and the players will complete their on ice testing on Thursday. Friday the team begins practice at Centennial Sportsplex.