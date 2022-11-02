Nashville Predators Place Kiefer Sherwood on Waivers

The Nashville Predators placed forward Kiefer Sherwood on waivers today.

The move comes just ten games into the season after Sherwood was the surprise standout in training camp and the preseason. Sherwood played the first three games of the season, sharing minutes on both the second line with Nino Niederreiter and Ryan Johansen and on the fourth line, before falling victim to the "healthy scratch" cycle in five games since.

Sherwood recorded a point and an assist in his five games and wasn't able to reproduce his preseason success in games that counted. In last night's loss to the Edmonton Oilers, Sherwood played 9:18 and was whistled for three penalties.

The Predators signed Sherwood to a one year contract in July.

The decision to place Sherwood on waivers leads to two questions - is head coach John Hynes any closer to figuring out what this Predators' roster will look like going forward and who from Milwaukee may be called up to join the team as they continue their west coast road trip?

