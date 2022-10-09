Skip to main content
Nashville Predators Place Six On Waivers

The Predators expanded roster is now down to twenty-four as six players are placed on waivers.
After taking an expanded roster to Europe for the Global Series, Nashville today trimmed their roster down to twenty-four. 

The Predators placed defensemen Kevin Gravel, Jordan Gross, and Roland McKeown on waivers. 

Centers Mark Jankowski and Jimmy Huntington were also placed on the waiver list.

Goaltender Connor Ingram was placed on waivers as well. Ingram was battling for the backup goaltending position with Kevin Lankinen. The Predators signed Lankinen in the offseason, and he got the start in Saturday's second game of the Global Series against the San Jose Sharks. 

Nashville's current roster now looks like:

Duchene, Forsberg, Glass, Granlund, Jeannot, Johansen, McCarron, Niederreiter, Sanford, Sherwood, Sissons, Smith, Tolvanen, Tomasino, Trenin.

Borowiecki, Carrier, Ekholm, Fabbro, Josi, Lauzon, McDonagh

Lankinen, Saros

