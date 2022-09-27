Skip to main content
Nashville Predators Preseason Game Against Tampa Bay Lightning Moved to Bridgestone Arena

Due to Hurricane Ian, the Tampa Bay Lightning are headed to Nashville for practice and a preseason game relocated to Bridgestone Arena.
The Nashville Predators and Tampa Bay Lightning were scheduled for a home and away preseason duel this Thursday and Friday. While the two teams will still face off both days, Hurricane Ian has relocated Thursday's game previously scheduled to be played in Tampa Bay to Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. 

Initially, the Lightning organization postponed Thursday's match against the Predators, but the teams have since decided to move the game to Nashville and still play back to back contests. Thursday's game will start at 7:00 pm CT while puck will drop Friday at 5:00 pm CT. 

Thursday's game against Tampa Bay will be the first time Lightning fans will see former defenseman Ryan McDonaugh in Predators gold. McDonaugh played for the Lightning for five seasons before begin traded to Nashville in exchange for forward Grant Mismash and defenseman Phillippe Myers. Tampa Bay hated to part with the veteran defenseman but made the deal to create cap space.

In response to the additional home game at Bridgestone Arena, tickets for Thursday's game will go on sale today at 5:00 pm CT. 

Nashville and Tampa Bay's practice locations have not yet been announced. 

