This afternoon 26 Predators prospects took the ice at Centennial Sportsplex for on-ice work on the opening day of the 2022 Rookie Camp. Twenty-three athletes under the direction of Milwaukee Admirals head coach Karl Taylor and his coaching staff worked on skills and drills as they prepare for the NHL Prospect Showcase in Raleigh, NC this weekend.

The Askarov Effect

No prospect has generated as much interest this season as 2020 first round draft pick Yaroslav Askarov. Askarov is enjoying his time in Nashville and seems very happy to be out on the ice after finishing a season in Russia that saw his game time significantly limited. His excitement to be out on the ice was on display early in the practice today as the young Russian netminder jumped into the fray to play a little offense during a drill.

Askarov did well in net during the afternoon and spent some extra practice time with a group of his teammates after the official workout wrapped up. It is easy to see that Askarov is enjoying his time on the ice and building camaraderie with the rest of the prospects.

Askarov spoke to the media after practice with the assistance of teammate Egor Afanasyev and shared his enthusiasm saying he is very glad camp is starting. The young netminder remained in Nashville after development camp and has continued to work on his game and feels like the work is paying off.

"He feels good on the ice," Egor translated.

Standout Forwards

Forwards Juuso Pärssinen, Egor Afanasyev, and Markus Nurmi played together on a line for much of practice, and the three seem to enjoy working together as they prepare for the Prospect Showcase.

"I like my line a lot, " said Afanasyev. "I was with the Finnish guys today, and I thought we were clicking and it was a lot of fun for sure."

Pärssinen and Nurmi played together for TPS in Finland this past season.

If this line remains together, it will be one to keep an eye on in Raleigh as they continue to develop chemistry ahead of Nashville's first game in the NHL Prospect Showcase Friday at noon CT against the Tampa Bay Lightning prospects.

The D Corps

Several Nashville defenders performed well in Wednesday afternoon's practice as well. Spencer Stasney, who played 39 games for Notre Dame and 2 games for Milwaukee at the end of the season was paired with Marc Del Gaizo during several drills, and the two were a formidable duo on the ice together. Xavier Bouchard, a 6'5" defensemen who played 59 games last season for the Florida Everblades in the ECHL, highlighted his physicality using his size in board battles. Luke Prokop showed off his skating work during the workout as well.

Looking Ahead to the Tournament

While each player is working on their individual game during rookie camp, the ultimate goal is to represent the franchise and perform well in Raleigh as a team. The athletes feel good about how the group is performing together so far.

Not usually one to lack confidence, forward Zachary L'Heureux shared a glimpse into the group's confidence after practice.

"I think we're all pretty confident that we have a good chance to win every game," L'Heureux said.

Finnish forward Pärssinen agrees.

"This is a good place to show what we are as individuals and make an impact for the coaches to earn a spot later on in the team, but of course this is a tournament, and the main point of it is to win, and that is the main goal for us."

The prospects return to the ice at Centennial Sportsplex Thursday morning at 10:00 am CT for an on-ice workout before heading to Raleigh for the weekend of games against the prospects from the Lightning, the Carolina Hurricanes, and the Florida Panthers.