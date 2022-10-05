NHL.com Predicts Josi Finishes Second for Norris in 2022-2023

Roman Josi had a career best season in 2021-2022, recording personal bests in goals, assists, and points while also logging some of the best defensive stats of his eleven year career. Despite his record setting season, Josi finished second in Norris Trophy voting in June to the Colorado Avalanche's young, dynamic defenseman Cale Makar.

It seems that NHL.com believes history will repeat itself in 2022-2023. In their Trophy Tracker series, NHL.com predicts that Roman Joins will finish second once again behind Makar when it comes time to award the Norris this season.

It isn't a prediction without merit. Makar is a young defenseman coming off of his best career season as well. Not only did Makar win the Norris last season, but he also won the Stanley Cup with the Avalanche and brought home the Con Smythe Trophy in the process. Makar led defenseman in goals last season with 28, but many who voted Makar first for the Norris last season cited his outstanding defensive performance. Makar finished second in defensive plus/minus, tied for first in the league for defensive point shares, and was a special teams standout. While Josi had a solid case for Norris consideration, Makar deserving the 2022 Norris Trophy is hard to dispute.

NHL.com's Trophy Tracker Series has Makar finishing first in 2022-2023 with 70 points and 11 first place votes, Josi finishing second with 52 points and three first place votes. The top three is rounded out with Tampa Bay's Victor Hedman with 33 points and one first place vote.

There is no reason to think these two outstanding NHL defensemen won't be top contenders for the Norris Trophy this season. Roman Josi and the Nashville Predators kick off their season this Friday in the Global Series in Prague, Czech Republic against the San Jose Sharks. Makar and the Avalanche open the regular season on October 12 against the Chicago Blackhawks.