NHL Reschedules Predators' Postponed Games

The Nashville Predators now know when they will play their two late November postponed games. The games against the Colorado Avalanche and the Columbus Blue Jackets originally scheduled for November 25 and 26 respectively, were postponed after a water main break flooded and damage Bridgestone Arena early November 25.

The Preds will make up their game against the Columbus Blue Jackets first, playing Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at 7:00 pm CST.

The game against Colorado will be played Friday, April 14, 2023 at 7:00 pm CST.

Both games will be played at Bridgestone Arena. Nashville was able to host the Anaheim Ducks on November 29 after round the clock efforts to clean up water and damage to the main concourse, event level, offices, and locker rooms. The complete repair and restoration project will continue over the next weeks and potentially months.

