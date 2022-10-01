Predators Announce Players Heading to Europe

After an intense and challenging start to the preseason, the Nashville Predators have announced the twenty-seven players that will travel to Europe tonight.

Forwards Matt Duchene, Filip Forsberg, Mikael Granlund, Tanner Jeannot, Colton Sissons, Yakov Trenin, Ryan Johansen, Nino Niederreiter, Phil Tomasino, Cody Glass, Eeli Tolvanen, Michael McCarron, Mark Jankowski, Zach Sanford, Kiefer Sherwood, and Cole Smith grabbed their passports after Friday night's preseason 7-1 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning.

The blue line will be tended in Bern and Prague by captain Roman Josi, Mattias Ekholm, Ryan McDonaugh, Alexandre Carrier, Dante Fabbro, Mark Borowiecki, Jeremy Lauzon, and Jordan Gross.

Goaltending has been a major storyline in the preseason. Juuse Saros is the unquestioned starter now that he healthy after missing the end of the regular season and the postseason with a high ankle sprain. The back up netminder role is still a potential question, so both Connor Ingram and Kevin Lankinen will join Saros on the plane to Europe.

Nashville will take on Bern SC in Roman Josi's hometown on Monday at 1:00 pm CT before the team heads to Prague to prepare for back to back games against the San Jose Sharks for the NHL Global Series on October 7 and 8.