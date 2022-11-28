Predators Back on the Ice Tomorrow at Bridgestone Arena

The Nashville Predators have announced that tomorrow night's game against the Anaheim Ducks will be held as scheduled at Bridgestone Arena.

The Predators previously postponed two home games after a water main break flooded Bridgestone Arena. The NHL will be rescheduling the Ames against the Colorado Avalanche and the Columbus Blue Jackets previously schedule for November 25 and 26 respectively.

The flooding affected the concourse area and several other parts of Bridgestone Arena when the water main break was reported around 6:00 am Friday morning. President and CEO of the Nashville Predators Sean Henry shared there were areas with a few inches of water up to several feet of water in the Arena. Crews have been working since Friday morning to pump out the water and repair the damage.

The Predators take on the Anaheim Ducks tomorrow at 7:00 pm CST.