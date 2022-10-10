Preds Goalie Connor Ingram Claimed By Coyotes

This is not the way Nashville Predators fans hoped it would go. Fan favorite Connor Ingram is headed to the Arizona Coyotes.

Ingram made his NHL debut on October 24, 2021 and earned his first career NHL win over the Minnesota Wild, stopping 33 of 35 shots in a 5-2 victory.

Ingram would go on to start in two more regular season games, losing to Edmonton and Arizona before being called on in the postseason after Juuse Saros remained out with injury and back up David Rittich underperformed. Ingram relieved Rittich in game one against the Colorado Avalanche and went on to start the remaining three games in the first round. Despite the offensive onslaught and eventual sweep by the Avs, Ingram earned the respect of fans and the opportunity to compete for the back up role in 2022-2023.

It appeared that Ingram would be the likely back up to Saros this season until David Poile announced the signing of former Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Kevin Lankinen in the offseason. Head coach John Hynes used training camp as a chance to watch both Ingram and Lankinen in net, but it appeared that Lankinen earned the back up position after he was tapped to start the second game of the Global Series back to back in Prague.

Ingram was placed on waivers yesterday and claimed by the Arizona Coyotes this afternoon.

Ingram became a fan favorite in Nashville for his hard work on the ice, his humor around the rink and on social media, and for his transparency and advocacy for mental health.