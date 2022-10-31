Preds Place Mark Borowiecki on IR; Recall Jordan Gross from Milwaukee

Today General Manager David Poile announce that the Predators have placed defenseman Mark Borowiecki on injured reserve (upper body). Borowiecki was stretchered off the ice in the game against the Philadelphia Flyers on November 22 after hitting the boards awkwardly and falling to the ice. Borowiecki was taken to Vanderbilt Medical Center for evaluation but was discharged later that night. He has not returned to the ice since the injury.

To replace Borowiecki on the blue line, the Predators have recalled Jordan Gross from the Milwaukee Admirals. Nashville signed Gross to a two year deal in July as he was coming off of an outstanding season in the AHL with the Colorado Eagles. In 2021-2022, Gross earned 65 points in 61 games, including ten goals with the Eagles. The 5'10" defender was named to the AHL's First All Star Team and won the Eddie Shore Award for the most outstanding defenseman in the AHL after leading all league defensemen in points.

Gross impressed the coaching staff with a strong performance in training camp, and this won't be his first opportunity to travel with the Predators. He was selected to travel with the team on an extended roster to Switzerland and Prague for the Global Series games.

Although Gross didn't see ice time in the Global Series games and was sent to Milwaukee after the team's return, he has been very busy collecting points for the Admirals. The 27 year old is currently second on the team in points behind Mark Jankowski and is riding a four game point streak that includes an overtime game winning goal Saturday night against the Chicago Wolves.

Head Coach John Hynes has been managing the defensive pairings a differently since Borowiecki's injury, although there appear to be several factors at play in his decision. Hynes has chosen to pair veteran defensemen Mattias Ekholm and Ryan McDonagh with two younger blue liners on the second and third pairs. While there is no timeline yet for Borowiecki's return, Jordan Gross could be a solid seventh defensive option if Hynes decides to adjust the defense during Borowiecki's absence.