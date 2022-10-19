That's What He Said: Preds Postgame After Shootout Loss to Kings

The Nashville Predators looked like they were on their way to they first home win of the season last night against the L.A. Kings, but untimely and undisciplined penalties cost the Preds their third period lead and eventually the game.

Cody Glass and Tanner Jeannot both scored their first goals of the season in last night's 4-3 shootout loss to the Kings. While both players acknowledged the scoring, neither could see past the eventual outcome.

"Getting the first one was a nice feeling," Glass said of his first goal, not just of the season but also as a Nashville Predator. "It would have felt a lot better if we would have gotten the win tonight."

"A goal is nice," Jeannot agreed, "But wins are what matters."

The Predators amassed nine penalties, six of which occurred in the offensive or neutral zones. Nashville was able to kill all but one of the penalties, but the calls interrupted the momentum the team built with five on five play.

Cody Glass summarized the effect of the penalties.

"Five on five we were doing good things and then take a penalty kills our momentum. We know we’re a good team. We know we’re going to get bounces going our way here, but it just starts with those little details, those stick details."

Nashville took the lead early in the game when Glass scored at 1:32 in the first to give Nashville the first goal of the game, their first since the opening game against the San Jose Sharks in Prague. Gabriel Vilardi tied the game in the second period with L.A.'s one power play goal of the game, but Filip Forsberg and Tanner Jeannot scored later in the period to give Nashville a 3-1 lead going into the third period.

Matt Roy got the game within one score at 13:00 in the final period. Nashville had the lead and a power play chance with less than four minutes remaining in the game when Matt Duchene committed a careless slashing penalty. Roy tied the game on the ensuing four on four play.

Each team earned quality chances in the overtime period, but Gabriel Vilardi netted the only goal in the shootout leaving Nashville with one point and a frustrating finish at home.

The Predators will look to turn the page as they take on the Columbus Blue Jackets Thursday night.

Related reading:

Predators vs. Kings: Time to Step It Up

Can the Predators Break Last Season's Bad Habit?

The Unfinished Story of Cody Glass