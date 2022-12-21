Ryan McDonagh Returns to Lineup Tonight

After missing seven games due to injury, Ryan McDonagh returns to the lineup tonight against the Chicago Blackhawks.

Tonight the Nashville Predators will welcome defenseman Ryan McDonagh back to the ice as the Preds take on the Chicago Blackhawks at the United Center. McDonagh missed the last seven games due to an injury he sustained in the December 2 game against the New York Islanders when he left in the third period after being struck in the face by a shot.

McDonagh has played 23 games with the Predators after a trade in July saw him part ways with the Tampa Bay Lightning. The 33 year old defenseman won two Stanley Cups with the Lightning, and his veteran presence and experience on top of his on ice performance were big factors in bringing him to Nashville.

Originally, the plan was to pair McDonagh with Mattias Ekholm, but shortly before his injury, McDonagh joined Roman Josi on the top D pairing, and the two found success. Josi and McDonagh have played 126:11 in ice time together and allowed no goals scored against them. McDonagh's responsible stay at home style of blue line play is well suited to Roman Josi's more offensively minded game.

Nashville will be glad to have McDonagh back, although Jordan Gross played well with Roman Josi in his absence. Gross was reassigned to Milwaukee by the Predators yesterday.

McDonagh and the Predators take on the Chicago Blackhawks tonight at 7:30 pm CST.

