Saros Predicted to Finish Third for Vezina in Trophy Tracker Series

NHL.com has released its Trophy Tracker series in which they predict the likely winners of the major NHL Awards at the end of the 2022-2023 season. When it came to speculating who will win the Vezina Trophy, the list of names looks pretty familiar.

After winning the Vezina last season, New York Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin is predicted to be a rare repeat winner in 2023. It would be an impressive feat - no goaltender in the league has won the Vezina in back to back seasons for 15 years.

Nashville's Juuse Saros made the Trophy Tracker's list coming in at number three behind Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender, Andrei Vasilevskiy. Saros finished third in last season's Vezina voting as well, but there is good reason to think Saros could surprise the voters with an impressive 2022-2023 season.

Saros was one of several Preds players who had a standout season last year. He finished the season with .918 save percentage and a 2.64 GAA. More in-depth statistics capture just how effective Saros was for Nashville, ranking first in the league in both quality starts and goalie point shares. It will be work for Saros to meet or exceed last season's performance, but there are a few key factors that could work in his favor.

Last season Saros started a league high 67 games for the Predators. Saros tends to play better with consistency, but with new options for a back up, Saros will have a slightly less strenuous workload this season. Nashville still hasn't announced the back up goaltender because, even a day before the season begins, the coaching staff and an expanded 27 man roster for the Global Series allow the two most likely candidates to continue vying for the position.

When Saros was injured last season and back up David Rittich struggled in net, young Connor Ingram stepped up for Nashville. It was widely assumed that Ingram was the heir apparent in net. In the offseason, the Preds signed former Chicago Blackhawks goalie Kevin Lankinen to a 1 year, $1.5 million contract. Despite disappointing stats from his 29 starts in Chicago last season, Lankinen has looked solid in the preseason. Regardless of whether Lankinen or Ingram lands the back up spot, Saros will be getting more games to rest and recover this season.

Goaltending statistics don't happen in a vacuum, and while Saros was able to steal a handful of wins for the team last season, he will be playing in front of a much improved defense this year. The Predators traded for veteran defenseman Ryan McDonagh, and that one addition creates important defensive depth for the team. McDonagh and his likely partner Mattias Ekholm form a formidable shut down second defensive pair. With last year's Norris Trophy finalist Roman Josi and under the radar young standout Alexandre Carrier as the top pairing, Saros will be helped out by a much improved defense.

At 27 years old, Saros is in his hockey prime. Last season the Finnish netminder missed the final few games of the regular season and the first round of the playoffs with his first major injury as an NHL starter. After spending the early part of the offseason rehabbing his high ankle sprain, he entered training camp feeling strong and 100% healthy.

If Saros can remain healthy, the improved defense and the support of a solid back up goaltender could propel him to an even better 2022-2023. Juuse Saros may just surprise Vezina voters down the line.