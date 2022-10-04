See Filip Forsberg and the Predators "Behind the Glass" Tonight on NHL Network

NHL Network Production's docuseries "Behind the Glass" features a candid look at the Nashville Predators's preseason leading up to the Global Series in Prague. The second episode in the four part series airs tonight on NHL Network at 9:00 pm CT. Episode two digs deeper into Cody Glass's training camp experience, reveals one veteran's hope when it comes to his legacy in the league, and addresses Forsberg's signature look.

One of the major storylines for the Predators this preseason has been what role Cody Glass might play on the team in 2022-2023. Glass, a first round draft pick in 2017, battled injury and a surprise trade from the Vegas Golden Knights to Nashville early in his professional career. Last season, the 23 year old center spent most of his time with Karl Taylor and the Milwaukee Admirals but pushed himself in the offseason to make a run at a roster spot in Nashville for 2022-2023. Episode two of "Behind the Glass" takes a deeper look at his on ice work in practices and preseason games while also revealing the emotional toll it can take on a young player staging a comeback in a very competitive league.

Veteran Mark Borowiecki is facing a season where his on ice role may diminish with the addition of defenseman Ryan McDonaugh and the franchise's investment in Jeremy Lauzon. While Boro's on ice minutes may diminish, the respect he garners from his teammates has only increased this preseason. Boro speaks candidly about what he can contribute to the team and what he hopes his legacy in the league will be once he finally steps away from hockey.

General manager David Poile and head coach John Hynes are working against the clock deciding on the Predators roster in a condensed training camp. "Behind the Glass" follows management and the coaching staff as they meet to evaluate the performances in practices and preseason games and meet with individual players to share their observations and roster decisions.

While the docuseries focuses on the franchise and laying the groundwork for a successful season, episode two will finally answer the hard hitting off ice questions that surround the magic that is Filip Forsberg's mustache.

The second installment of "Behind the Glass" airs tonight at 9:00 pm CT on NHL Network.