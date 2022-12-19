Three Nashville Predators Prospects Competing at World Juniors

Nashville Predators fans will have a chance to watch three young Nashville prospects who will be competing in the 2023 World Junior Championship beginning after Christmas. Forward Joakim Kemell and defensemen Ryan Ufko and Jack Matier will each represent their countries at the tournament.

Kemell, the Predators' 17th overall pick in the 2022 draft, will play for Team Finland. The 18 year old currently plays for JyP HT Jyvanskyla, where he has recorded 8 goals and 2 assists in 24 games. Kemell had a strong performance in August at the 2022 World Juniors where he scored 4 goals and 8 assists in 7 games and helped Finland earn the silver medal. The forward is known for both his offensive skill set and for his physical play. Finland opens the tournament on December 27 against Slovakia.

Defenseman Ryan Ufko earned a roster spot on USA's World Juniors team. The Smithtown, NY native is in his second season with UMass where he has played 16 games and scored 3 goals and 10 assists. While some may consider the 5'11" Ufko to be slightly undersized for a defenseman, his skating and puck handling skills are exceptional. Ufko was a 2021 fourth round pick for the Predators, and he and Team USA will make their debut in the tournament on December 26 against Latvia.

Another Nashville 2021 fourth round pick who be competing at the World Juniors is Canadian Jack Matier. Matier, who hails from Sault Ste. Marie, ON, is having a fantastic season in the OHL with the Ottawa 67s.

In 26 games, Matier has scored 8 goals, 18 assists while earned a +24 on the ice. Matier's play has helped the 67's to the top spot in the Eastern Conference right now. Canada will play Czechia for their first game of the tournament on December 26.