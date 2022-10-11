Three Predators Named to NHL Network's List of Top 50 Players

NHL Network just released their "Top 50 Players" list, and three Nashville Predators standouts cracked the top fifty best players in the league right now.

Defenseman Roman Josi ranked number 12 on the list. Josi, a Norris Trophy finalist last season, is the third best defenseman according to the NHL Network behind Colorado's Cale Makar (#2) and Tampa Bay Lightning's Victor Hedman (#8). Josi is coming off of a career high season in goals, assists, and points. He won the Norris Trophy in 2020 and is predicted to be a finalist for the defenseman award again this season.

Forward Filip Forsberg came in at number 47 on the top 50 list. Forsberg, too, is coming off of a record setting season, logging career highs in goals, assists, and points despite missing thirteen games due to injury/illness last season. Forsberg's outstanding performance came in an opportune contract year and helped secure the Swedish standout an 8 year, $68 million contract with the Predators. Forsberg's consistent play and chemistry with line mates Mikael Granlund and Matt Duchene indicate this could be another big season for #9.

Juuse Saros landed one spot behind teammate Forsberg at #48. Saros was a Vezina Trophy finalist last season, and he is predicted to be a finalist again according the the NHL.com's Trophy Tracker Series. Saros played 69 games in the 2021-2022 season, the most of any goaltender in the league, and finished the season with a .918 save percentage and 2.64 GAA. Saros missed the final few games of the regular season and the first round playoff series against Colorado with a high ankle sprain, but he is back in net for Nashville and feeling completely healthy. The only other two net minders to make the list were Tampa Bay Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy (#6) and last year's Vezina Trophy winner Igor Shesterkin of the New York Rangers (#11).

