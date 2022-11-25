Water Main Break Postpones Tomorrow's Preds/Blue Jackets Game

The NHL has announced that tomorrow night's game between the Nashville Predators and Columbus Blue Jackets has been postponed due to flooding and water damage in Bridgestone Arena.

An early morning water main break flooded Bridgestone Arena resulting in a postponement of this afternoon's Predators and Avalanche game previously schedule for 1:00 pm CST. According to Sean Henry, President and CEO of the Nashville Predators, the flooding ranged from several inches to several feel of water. The event level, the locker rooms, and quite a few other areas of the Arena were affected.

Tonight's Music City Hockey Classic which was scheduled to be played at Bridgestone Arena after the Predators and Avalanche game has been relocated to Ford Ice Center Bellevue.

