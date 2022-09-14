Four Western Conference Teams Who Got Better This Offseason

As the rosters in the Western Conference take shape, it's time to take a look at the moves that matter this offseason. Here are four teams who beefed up their rosters and cut some big checks that will pay off in 2022-2023.

L.A. Kings

The Kings put together a solid performance in the first round of the playoffs dragging the Edmonton Oilers to seven games before eventually falling to Connor McDavid and company. There are solid pieces already in place for the Kings this season including Anze Kopitar and Adrian Kempe, promising prospects in their system, and a healthy Drew Doughty will be a plus for the defense.

The Kings scooped up a prize this offseason that may give the team the extra offensive boost they need in former Minnesota Wild (and former Nashville Predator) Kevin Fiala. It was hard for Minnesota to part with Fiala who logged 33 goals and 52 assists in 2021-2022. The Kings were happy to capitalize on the Wild's financial situation and part with prospect Brock Faber and the #19 pick in the 2022 draft in the exchange. The next day the Kings signed Fiala to an "all in" 7 year, $55.125 million contract.

Fiala comes to L.A. on a promising trajectory. At 25 years old, he has time and plenty of talent on his side. If he can settle in with the Kings, he will be a difference maker for his new team.

Dallas Stars

While the Stars may not have made a big splash, they did snag a very nice free agency pick up by signing forward Mason Marchment. Marchment is coming off of a statement season with the President's Trophy winning Florida Panthers in which he recorded 18 goals and 20 assists in his 54 regular season games and added a post season goal as well. It isn't just offense that Marchment brings to the Stars - his responsible two way game will bolster his new team across every zone. Dallas signed Marchment to a four year, $4.5 AAV deal.

Dallas also finalized their deal with goaltending standout Jake Oettinger, signing him to a 3 year, $12 million contract. Oettinger, too, is coming off a breakout year, and his 30-15-1 regular season record and a 64 goal saving performance in game ever against the Calgary Flames solidified his value. Oettinger's responsible play in net will provide a challenge for teams across the Western Conference this season.

Calgary Flames

Earlier this offseason it seemed like many were already writing the Calgary's 2022-2023 postmortem. It's true the Flames parted ways with two major pieces as Johnny Gaudreau headed to the Columbus Blue Jackets and Matthew Tkachuk moved south to join the Florida Panthers. Before writing the Flames off, perhaps it's time to pay heed to who Calgary gained this offseason.

It is hard to imagine Jonathan Huberdeau playing anywhere but Florida, but the Panthers's all time scoring record holder will be bolstering his stats in Calgary Flames red this season. Huberdeau and 28 year old defenseman MacKenzie Weegar were a part of the Matthew Tkachuk deal between the two teams. Weegar may wind up being a surprisingly important piece on the Calgary blue line.

The Flames weren't done yet. They were able to entice lingering free agency "big fish" Nazem Kadri to come to Calgary, and the Flames signed him to a 7 year, $49 million deal. The Kadri deal beefed up the 2022-2023 roster significantly and gives Western Conference teams notice that the Flames are not wasting time mourning any roster losses looking ahead.

Nashville Predators

Filip Forsberg was going to be one of the biggest free agents on the market if David Poile and the Predators didn't get a deal done. Both parties professed their desire to get a deal finished, but it took until July 9 to make it official. Forsberg re-signed with the Predators with a long term, but relatively team friendly 8 year, $68 million contract. If Nashville had lost Forsberg in free agency, it would have been challenging to replace his offensive workload, as Forsberg was coming off a career and franchise record setting year with 42 goals and 42 assists.

Nashville also addressed two areas of concern - the blue line and the second line in the offseason. The Preds welcomed Ryan McDonaugh via a trade with the Tampa Bay Lightning. McDonaugh is a solid acquisition who brings stability and responsible play to a defensive corps that was lacking in depth last season.

Nino Niederreiter was tapped to come to Nashville and help with the second line scoring woes of 2021-2022. Niederreiter is another exciting addition to the roster this season, coming off of one of his best seasons where he logged 24 goals and 20 assists. His physical style of play should mesh well with the Predators's "hard to play against" mentality moving forward.

While these four teams will still have to contend with Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche and that slightly retooled but still impressive roster, they each made strides in the offseason to become more competitive in 2022-2023.