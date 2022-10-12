Why Is Phil Tomasino Going to the AHL? John Hynes Explains.

In one of the more surprising roster moves in recent Predators history, Phil Tomasino will start the season in the AHL after playing 76 games for the Predators in 2021-2022. Tomasino scored 11 goals and recorded 21 assists last season in the NHL.

A Nashville roster without Tomasino seemed improbable at the end of last season. Tomasino's game steadily improved over the course of 2021-2022. Although he was a healthy scratch during a first round playoff series game, it appeared Tomasino was poised to earn more ice time and make the leap into a top six role. When the Predators signed Nino Niederreiter in the offseason, many in Nashville assumed that an improved Predators second line would consist of newcomer Niederreiter, Ryan Johansen, and Tomasino.

Head coach John Hynes gave that combination a fair look. The three started training camp playing together in early scrimmages and a preseason game. Not satisfied with the combination, Hynes wasted little time trying out other players on the line with Niederreiter and Johansen. Forward Kiefer Sherwood, who had an outstanding training camp, matched style of play with Niederreiter and Johansen and ultimately earned the starting spot on the second line in the first two games of the regular season in Prague.

With Tomasino sitting out the games in Prague, fans began to speculate whether he was benched to give the coaching staff a longer look at new talent before pairing down the expanded roster or if perhaps Tomasino was nursing an injury. It wasn't until the team wrapped up the Global Series games that speculation grew of a 23 man NHL roster that might not include young Tomasino. Yesterday John Hynes spoke candidly and comprehensively to the media about the decision to start Tomasino in the AHL.

"One of the things is that Tomasino is a top six talent, and we know that," Hynes said.

The move, Hynes went on to explain, is about a combination of factors and not about a lack of talent or a future with the franchise. It was a practical decision, much of which is based on getting Tomasino valuable ice time.

"When you look at how we'd be able to utilize him right now with basically a healthy roster, there were some guys who had performed well that we liked on that winger with Joey," Hynes elaborated. "And the other part - when you've looked at where guys have played, where's he going to get his ice time?"

While the AHL is not the ultimate goal for talented young hockey players like Tomasino, time spent in Milwaukee can reap big benefits. Hynes pointed out that Tomasino will get top lines minutes with quality teammates like Juuso Pärsinnen, another young standout in training camp, and Tommy Novak. It also provides an opportunity to spend more time on special teams work. Tomasino would be limited when it comes to special teams time right now in Nashville. The addition of Niederreiter and Tanner Jeannot on the second power play unit greatly reduce Tomasino's chances for ice time on special teams.

It's important for him to go down and play a prominent role in Milwaukee right now," Hynes stated. "To get a lot of minutes, top power play time, and play with two good centers."

Hynes likes a lot of what he sees in Tomasino's game, and Nashville's head coach believes those positives will improve with this decision. Giving Tomasino more development time in Milwaukee was on the coaching staff's radar even last season, but the lack of roster depth in 2021-2022 meant Tomasino was needed in Nashville. At this early point in the season the Preds can afford to send Tomasino to the Admirals while still filling out a competitive roster.

It may be a disappointing preseason outcome for Tomasino, but the decision doesn't in any way change the long term outlook John Hynes has for the 21 year old center.

"We think that’s the right thing for now for him," Hynes asserted. "But make no mistake - we think he's a top six talent and a top young player for us, and his future’s bright here."