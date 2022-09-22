Skip to main content
Will Forward Yakov Trenin Play in Prague?

A statement by the Czech Foreign Ministry puts Nashville's Yakov Trenin's trip to the Global Series game in question.
In response to Russia's ongoing invasion in Ukraine, the Czech Foreign Ministry has told the NHL that Russian born players will not be allowed to enter the country ahead of the NHL Global Series game scheduled for October 7 & 8 at O2 Arena in Prague. 

This ruling would exclude Russian born Nashville Predator Yakov Trenin from participating in the first two games of the regular season. While the Predators have just begun their training camp in Nashville this week, it would be extremely unlikely that forward Trenin wouldn't be a part of an opening night roster under normal circumstances. 

 Trenin played 80 games in 2021-2022, scoring 17 goals and 24 points in his first full 82 game season with the team. The 25 year old was a fixture for the Predators on last season's physical "Herd Line" alongside Tanner Jeannot and Colton Sissons. Trenin had one of the few solid postseason performances for the team, scoring three goals in the brief first round playoff series against the eventual Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche. 

The ban on Russian athletes entering the country and participating in sporting events has been a recommendation from the European Union since shortly after Russia invaded Ukraine in February of this year. The action has affected Russian sponsored teams in large events like the Olympics and Paralympics as well as individual Russian athletes in a number of smaller scale events across multiple sports. 

Despite statements coming from the Foreign Ministry, the NHL appears to believe the event will move forward and include Russian NHL players on both Nashville and San Jose's rosters in the Global Series game. 

