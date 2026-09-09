Predators Forward Filip Forsberg Reacts to Trading Away Luke Evangelista
NASHVILLE — The Nashville Predators made an unexpected trade last week by trading away forward Luke Evangelista to the New Jersey Devils in exchange for NHL Draft compensation. New Predators President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Chris MacFarland cited a crowded forward room and the need for more assets as the motivation for the move.
Nashville's Filip Forsberg spent the last four seasons with Evangelista and gave his reaction to the trade at the NHL Player Media Tour in Las Vegas.
"A little surprise for sure," Forsberg told reporters. "I thought he took a big step last year, becoming a top-six forward consistently for us and played great, especially down the stretch. I think him and Stammer [Steven Stamkos], and Factor [Ryan O'Reilly] had a great run there at the end. But at the same time, at this point, you trust the new management. Chris [MacFarland] has made a lot of really good moves this summer. As of right now, a first-and second-round pick aren't going to play for our team this year and replace those minutes that Vange had, but who knows what's coming? I feel like the last turn might not have been turned in this whole thing, and that's what's exciting. Chris has a vision and executed a lot of it right away coming in, trading a couple players, signing a couple free agents, and I'm hoping this is one of those moves that makes us better in the end."
Nashville Predators 2026-27 Schedule (All Times Central)
October 2026
- Oct. 1 - vs. Minnesota Wild - 7 p.m.
- Oct. 3 - vs. Dallas Stars - 7 p.m.
- Oct. 6 - at Toronto Maple Leafs - 6 p.m.
- Oct. 8 - at Montreal Canadians - 6 p.m.
- Oct. 10 - at Ottawa Senators - 6 p.m.
- Oct. 13 - vs. Vegas Golden Knights - 7:45 p.m.
- Oct. 15 - vs. San Jose Sharks - 7 p.m.
- Oct. 17 - vs. St. Louis Blues - 7 p.m.
- Oct. 22 - at Boston Bruins - 6 p.m.
- Oct. 24 - at Pittsburgh Penguins - 6 p.m.
- Oct. 25 - vs. Colorado Avalanche - 7 p.m.
- Oct. 27 - vs. New York Islanders - 7 p.m.
- Oct. 29 - vs. Washington Capitals - 7 p.m.
- Oct. 31 - vs. Tampa Bay Lightning - 1 p.m.
November 2026
- Nov. 3 - vs. Carolina Hurricanes - 7 p.m.
- Nov. 5 - at Colorado Avalanche - 8:30 p.m.
- Nov. 7 - vs. St. Louis Blues - 12 p.m.
- Nov. 10 - at Los Angeles Kings - 9 p.m.
- Nov. 11 - at Anaheim Ducks - 9 p.m.
- Nov. 13 - at Vegas Golden Knights - 9 p.m.
- Nov. 15 - at San Jose Sharks - 8 p.m.
- Nov. 17 - at Minnesota Wild - 7 p.m.
- Nov. 21 - vs. Pittsburgh Penguins - 5 p.m.
- Nov. 25 - at Dallas Stars - 7 p.m.
- Nov. 27 - vs. Utah Mammoth - 12 p.m.
- Nov. 28 - at Detroit Red Wings - 6 p.m.
- Nov. 30 - vs. Ottawa Senators - 12 p.m.
December 2026
- Dec. 3 - vs. Chicago Blackhawks - 7 p.m.
- Dec. 5 - vs. Columbus Blue Jackets - 1 p.m.
- Dec. 6 - at St. Louis Blues - 4 p.m.
- Dec. 8 - at Calgary Flames - 7 p.m.
- Dec 10 - at Vancouver Canucks - 8 p.m.
- Dec. 12 - at Seattle Kraken - 9 p.m.
- Dec. 15 - vs. Seattle Kraken - 7 p.m.
- Dec. 18 - at New York Rangers - 6 p.m.
- Dec. 20 - at New Jersey Devils - 6 p.m.
- Dec 22 - vs. Winnipeg Jets - 7 p.m.
- Dec 26 - vs. Detroit Red Wings - 6 p.m.
- Dec 28 - at Florida Panthers - 6 p.m.
- Dec 29 - at Tampa Bay Lightning - 6 p.m.
January 2027
- Jan. 1 - vs. Florida Panthers - 1 p.m.
- Jan. 2 - at Carolina Hurricanes - 6 p.m.
- Jan. 5 - vs. Edmonton Oilers - 6:30 p.m.
- Jan. 7 - at Winnipeg Jets - 7 p.m.
- Jan. 9 - at Minnesota Wild - 7 p.m.
- Jan. 10 - at Colorado Avalanche - 7 p.m.
- Jan. 12 - vs. Philadelphia Flyers - 7 p.m.
- Jan. 14 - vs. Montreal Canadiens - 7 p.m.
- Jan. 16 - at Buffalo Sabres - 6 p.m.
- Jan. 18 - at New York Islanders - 2 p.m.
- Jan. 20 - vs. Vancouver Canucks - 1 p.m.
- Jan. 21 - at Philadelphia Flyers - 6 p.m.
- Jan. 23 - vs. Los Angeles Kings - 4 p.m.
- Jan. 26 - vs. Vegas Golden Knights - 7 p.m.
- Jan. 28 - at San Jose Sharks - 9 p.m.
- Jan. 30 - at Anaheim Ducks - 9 p.m.
- Jan. 31 - at Utah Mammoth - 7 p.m.
February 2027
- Feb. 2 - at Utah Mammoth - 8 p.m.
- Feb. 13 - vs. Anaheim Ducks - 12 p.m.
- Feb. 16 - vs. New Jersey Devils - 7 p.m.
- Feb. 18 - vs. Toronto Maple Leafs - 7 p.m.
- Feb. 20 - at Columbus Blue Jackets - 4 p.m.
- Feb. 21 - at Washington Capitals - 5 p.m.
- Feb. 23 - vs. Winnipeg Jets - 7 p.m.
- Feb. 25 - vs. Edmonton Oilers - 7 p.m.
- Feb. 27 - vs. Los Angeles Kings - 7 p.m.
March 2027
- March 2 - vs. Colorado Avalanche - 7 p.m.
- March 4 - vs. Utah Mammoth - 7 p.m.
- March 6 - vs. Minnesota Wild - 7 p.m.
- March 9 - at St. Louis Blues - 7 p.m.
- March 11 - at Edmonton Oilers - 7 p.m.
- March 13 - at Winnipeg Jets - 2:30 p.m.
- March 15 - at Calgary Flames - 8:30 p.m.
- March 17 - at Vancouver Canucks - 9 p.m.
- March 20 - vs. Boston Bruins - 4 p.m.
- March 23 - vs. New York Rangers - 7 p.m.
- March 26 - at Chicago Blackhawks - 7 p.m.
- March 27 - at Dallas Stars - 7 p.m.
- March 30 - vs. Buffalo Sabres - 7 p.m.
April 2027
- April 1 - vs. Chicago Blackhawks - 7 p.m.
- April 3 - vs. Calgary Flames - 2:30 p.m.
- April 6 - vs. Seattle Kraken - 7 p.m.
- April 8 - at Chicago Blackhawks - 7 p.m.
- April 10 - vs. Dallas Stars - 6 p.m.
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