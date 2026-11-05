Predators’ Ross Colton and Jack Drury Return to Colorado for the First Time Since Trades

NASHVILLE — Nashville forwards Jack Drury and Ross Colton already have one game against their former team as the Predators defeated the Colorado Avalanche 6-2 in Bridgestone Arena 10 days ago, but tonight's game in Ball Arena will be their first time back in front of Avalanche fans after being traded this summer.

Colton was sent to Nashville on June 16 along with goaltender Isak Posch, in exchange for two third-round picks and goalie Magnus Chrona. Drury followed about a week later in a deal that sent him, prospect Chase Bradley, and a 2029 third-round pick to Nashville for Fedor Svechkov and Zachary L’Heureux.

"Yeah, pretty excited," Colton said. "Obviously, got a lot of friends over there. It's pretty funny, we've got the dad's trip here, so it would've been cool to take my dad anywhere else besides there or Tampa, but that's the way it is. Yeah, those games are never fun. Obviously, when you're playing against your buddies it just feels weird. The first couple of shifts, you kind of feel out the game, and then you know lining up against your buddies, it doesn't matter, just win your battles."

The Predators have won their last two games and are building momentum as the season moves into its second month, and Drury is focused on playing well rather than on the circumstances of his return to Colorado.

"Yeah, nothing too crazy," Drury said. "It's a big game for us, so kind of more just focused on that, but it'll certainly be fun. Like I said, it's a good test. They've got a really good team. So it's going to be a fun game."

Nashville is 1-0 against Colorado this season; the two organizations are currently sitting in the two Western Conference Wild Card spots, and the Avalanche are coming off a 7-2 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday, presenting a tough set of circumstances for a Predators team that is 1-1-3 on the road this season.

"Obviously, we know they're going to come out strong," Colton said. "They're going to come out fast. It's always tough playing in that building. They didn't have their best game last night [Tuesday] either. So obviously, we know what to expect, so again, it's up to us to play our game, weather the storm in the first five to ten minutes, and then get to work."

Colton, Drury, and Adam Edström make up the Predators' fourth line, and they've arguably been Nashville's second -best forward unit this season. Edström has a new career high with six goals, while Colton has three goals and six points, and Drury has two goals and four points.

"Yeah, right now we're playing super connected," Colton said. "We play fast. We play with pace, and it's pretty cliché, but we're just trying to get pucks deep, and with our speed, the way we forecheck, I feel like we can check a lot of pucks and be effective. We've got a good thing going right now, so we've just got to keep it going."

Drury echoed Colton's comments, pointing to the recent homestand where the group combined for five of Nashville's 20 goals and went 3-1-1.

"Yeah, I think the last five games, or so, we've been good together," Drury said. "Just hunting on the forecheck, being tight support on pucks, and being responsible, not turning things over and giving anything up defensively."

The Predators won back-to-back games for the first time this season and took seven of the possible 10 points in their most recent homestand. Nashville has to show they can sustain the success on the road against a good opponent in Colorado on Thursday in order to keep the momentum going.

"I think it's good," Drury said. "It's a good start for us, but we certainly need to keep rolling, can't rest on that. It's a great test for us tomorrow [Thursday], playing Colorado, another really good team. It's been good, we've been more consistent with our game, but like I said, we've got to keep it rolling."

The Predators and Avalanche square off on Thursday at 8:30 p.m. CT on ESPN+ in the first of three nationally broadcast games for Nashville this season.

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