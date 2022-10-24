Ranking the NHL Reverse Retros: Central Division

The biggest news in Nashville among Predators fans is the five game losing streak the team finds itself on after opening the season with two wins in the Global Series. After dropping Saturday night's game to the Philadelphia "Well, will you look at that?" Flyers, the Preds have some time to regroup before they take the ice again against the St. Louis Blues at home. The bottom line? There is currently no joy in Smashville.

As a hockey social media palate cleanse, I present my rankings for best and worst reverse retro jerseys announced last week by the NHL and Adidas. My decisions are based on a few basic criteria - color combinations, logo, overall fashion (bear in mind, my fashion peak involved bodysuits, flannel shirts tied around the waist, and combat boots...the first time around) and, perhaps, my completely unbiased feelings about the teams.

Let's start close to home with the central division.

8. Arizona Coyotes

I know the Coyotes have been through some things this year, and I don't want to pile on, but these reverse retros ultimately didn't land for me. The Kachina logo is strong and the gecko shoulder patch is a nifty touch. I like the desert scape especially as it comes to a "V" in the front and wraps around the back of the sweater.

If I like so much of this, why is it at the bottom of my list? It is the color. The earth tones scheme is unique, but the sienna color that dominates the jersey is just a shade or two off for me. This is probably the jersey with the smallest margin between being bottom of the league and "this close" to cracking my top five if not for the shade.

7. Colorado Avalanche

While I am at peace with the Stanley Cup champs who swept the Preds in the first round of the playoffs being a little lower on any list, my ranking of the Avs reverse retro is really rooted in fashion and not revenge. Colorado's reverse retros are based on the state flag with the main logo in the center a red "C" with the yellow sun inside. The color scheme isn't terrible, although I have a phobia of even the littlest bit of ketchup red and mustard yellow running next to each other as the stripe on the Avs RR does.

Honestly, the problem for Colorado is that they already hit the reverse retro jackpot back when they released the uniforms paying tribute to the Quebec Nordiques. As much as I hate to say it, those Nordiques sweaters will probably never be topped, and anything Colorado does will land flat.

6. Dallas Stars

The fact that the Stars aren't at the very bottom of this list is a testament to my ability to separate feelings from fashion as any association of a special jersey and the Dallas Stars instantly fuels a visceral "Corey Perry dirty elbow to Ryan Ellis' head" response. Bitterness (mostly) aside, fashion keeps the Stars solidly at number six in the central.

The Stars reverse retro is inspired by their inaugural season look and is overall a solid sweater. I like the three dimensional look of the star and the color scheme makes a strong statement, but there is an arrogance in referring to the green as "victory green". I also think there are other franchises that would like to use a star as a part of their reverse retros.

Plus, Corey Perry Winter Classic 2020. It's a "meh" for me.

5. Minnesota Wild

Speaking of teams who might like to use a star, the Wild's reverse retros are inspired by the 1978 North Stars. The jerseys feature the current Minnesota logo (see "star hoarder" above) with the '78 color blocking. I'm a fan of the shoulder yoke and number shading, but with the logo being essentially the same with the exception of some extra three dimensional stitching, it is hard to rank the Wild reverse retro higher in the division.

4. Chicago Blackhawks

There is nothing inherently wrong with Chicago's reverse retro sweater. The colors are bold, the striping is clean, and the "Chicago" emblazoned across the front is crisp. This jersey doesn't rank higher for me because 1. the Chicago Blackhawks are one of the oldest franchises in the league and have a history going back to 1926 from which to draw more creative ideas, 2. it looks a lot like a rugby shirt from the 90s, and 3. it is too similar to Detroit's.

3. Nashville Predators

Predators fans have been clamoring for a navy jersey for years, and while the Stadium Series sweater was predominantly navy, it missed the mark for much of the fan base with the big gold stripe and the awkward letterpress "Smashville". Hopes were high for a navy reverse retro, but the designers went a different direction - and still not quite where Preds fans were hoping.

While Nashville's reverse retros have the "mustard cat" logo, the overall color is a miss. Instead of a throwback shade of dijon the jersey's dominate color is too gold to be mustard. The skull shoulder patch is a cool touch and the sleeve stripes add a little something, but it isn't navy and it isn't Grey Poupon. The front facing logo makes up for a lot, and I imagine these will sell well in Smashville.

2. Winnipeg Jets

Winnipeg went clean and 90s classic with their reverse retro design. The logo is the win for me with this look. Anytime you can use a hockey stick to make not one, but two letters in a team name instantly boosts the cool factor, and the small, sleek jet adds just enough pop to keep it from being too bland. Initially I wasn't a fan of the predominantly white style, but the bold stripe colors punch up this sweater and make it a top central division contender.

1. St. Louis Blues

The Blues collaborators understood the assignment. The logo - a sassy quarter note looped over the team name - is the ultimate throwback to a prototype logo that was designed by the Blues' first General Manager but never actually worn by the franchise. The arc lettering and white outline of the "Blues" on the logo adds that touch of uniqueness, and the team went out on a limb with their first all gold look.

The combination of light blue and white color accents softens the bold gold look and makes this a definite top five league look.

