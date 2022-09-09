Three Predators Facing Questions Before the Season Starts

With the addition of Nino Niederreiter and Ryan McDonaugh, the Predators roster is taking shape before training camp begins this month. Line combinations and defensive pairings will be sorted out by the coaching staff soon enough, but in the meantime there are lingering questions surrounding these three Nashville Predators.

Phil Tomasino

The 21 year old center put in the work before the 2021-2022 training camp, and that hard work combined with Tomasino's natural talent resulted in a roster spot in Nashville last season. There really isn't much of a question when it comes to his spot on next season's roster. The question is - has Tomasino done enough to earn time on that second line?

Head coach John Hynes was careful last season with Tomasino, easing him into the NHL by healthy scratching him at various points in the season. In his 76 games, Tomo logged 11 goals and 21 assists. More important than the stats was the growth in his overall game over the course of the season. Tomasino played with more confidence, speed, and physicality by the end of the regular season.

But will that rookie season growth be enough to earn Tomasino consistent top six minutes in 2022-2023?

The second line struggles were often the disgruntled talk of this hockey town last season, and there has been a considerable amount of offseason speculation about how John Hynes could address this. With the departure of Luke Kunin and the addition of Nino Niederreiter, there may be an opportunity for Tomasino to slot into a consistent second line spot.

Last season Tomasino spent an average of 11:32 minutes on the ice per game while second line staple Kunin averaged almost 14 minutes. The physicality of last season's second line of Ryan Johansen, Luke Kunin, and Eeli Tolvanen was one small mark in their favor, but can Tomasino jump into a more physical role with top six minutes?

Speaking of Eeli Tolvanen and second line woes...

Eeli Tolvanen

Few players on the Predators roster had a more frustrating 2021-2022 season than Tolvanen. The 5'10" 191 lb. Finn did several things well for the Preds, but he just couldn't find the back of the net with any consistency. The question around Tolvanen going into next season isn't whether he can shake off a "snakebit" season, but whether he will even get that chance from head coach John Hynes.

Tolvanen has been a hockey darling to both General Manager David Poile and Nashville Predators fans since he was selected in the first round of the 2017 draft. Known for his incredible shot, Nashville took their time with Tolvanen allowing Karl Taylor and the staff in Milwaukee to round out and fill in his overall game beyond that shot.

Tolvanen adopted the "tough to play against" identity of the Predators last season recording 45 blocks, 176 hits and putting the puck on goal 151 times - the most shots on goal for that second line. While he showed a more well rounded game, his lackluster offensive return resulted in being healthy scratched at times. While it appears Predators fans still have a place in their heart for Tolvanen, it will be interesting to see how much grace John Hynes has for Tolvanen going forward.

Filip Forsberg

There is no question that Nashville is glad to have Filip Forsberg back after the star Swede inked an 8 year, $68 million deal in early July. There is very little question he will be a top line staple again. The only real question surrounding Filip Forsberg - can he repeat his record setting 2021-2022 season?

Much of Forsberg's situation remains the same as last season. It would be shocking if John Hynes split up the prolific duo of Forsberg and Matt Duchene going into 2022-2023. The two forwards raced each other for the franchise season goal record and created hockey magic combining for 85 goals and 85 assists. Forsberg played 69 games so a healthy 82 game season opens up exciting points possibilities for Forsberg.

Expectations are high. Circumstances are certainly favorable. But now that his long term contract is settled, will Forsberg lose any of his 2021-2022 momentum? Predators fans will be watching closely to see if number 9 falls victim to a post-contract lull.