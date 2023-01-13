Breaking Down Yaroslav Askarov's NHL Debut for the Nashville Predators

Nashville Predators fans got their first look at 20 year old goaltender Yaroslav Askarov in gold as he got the nod in net last night for his NHL debut. Locked On Predators co-hosts Nick Morgan and Ann Kimmel break down Askarov's night for the Preds and tell you what we think about his future in the NHL.

