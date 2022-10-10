Reviewing the Predators Trip to Prague: Podcast

After a whirlwind week in Europe, the Nashville Predators landed back in Tennessee and are looking ahead to their season home opener on Thursday against central division rival Dallas Stars. There is still plenty of business to keep track of before then as the Preds placed six players on waivers and work to finalize their roster before the deadline later today.

In today's podcast episode, we recap the two games in Prague against the Sharks, discuss three players and what their standout performances could mean for the team as the season progresses, and talk waiver surprises. The episode ends with a quick "Monday plus/minus" - what went well for the Nashville Predators this past week and what may need some corrective attention.