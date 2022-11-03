AHL Call Up May Reveal How Committed Predators Are to Their "Identity"

It's been a rough start for the Nashville Predators. Despite an improved roster on paper, the Preds are 3-6-1 and struggling to find success. Today one of the standout stars of training camp, Kiefer Sherwood, was placed on waivers - a causality of inconsistent play and a lineup that remains in flux ten games into the season.

General Manager David Poile and head coach John Hynes have been crystal clear since Hynes arrived in January 2020 on what they want this team's identity and style of play to be. Leadership wants the team to be hard to play against, a hard forechecking team that wins board battles and wears opponents down. While the team has seen some success with that style of play since Hynes took over the reins, it doesn't come without challenges.

Those challenges have piled up on the Predators in the first ten games of the season. Excess penalties, continual lineup changes, and being beat by speed teams are all issues that can come from being laser focused on playing that "hard to play against" style of hockey. Those problems can be fixed in and of themselves, but as of late, they have been happening simultaneously along with the top offensive threats, a necessary compliment to this physical, forechecking style of play, coming up short game after game.

Hynes looks at lines as having specific identities as well. For instance, the Herd Line of Yakov Trenin, Colton Sissons, and Tanner Jeannot is the hard checking, puck collecting line for the Predators. It seems Hynes wants the fourth line to play a similar style, but finding the right combination of players and skills to make that happen has been a coaching challenge of late. In creating a line that is "hard to play against" Hynes tends to rely on bigger, stronger, physical players over smaller players with more puck skill and offensive playmaking abilities. Played like Cody Glass and Eeli Tolvanen, who have both been healthy scratches at times already this season, and even young Phil Tomasino who has played the regular season in Milwaukee, seem to be overlooked.

Now that Kiefer Sherwood has been placed on waivers, it will be very interesting to see which Milwaukee player could join the team. The obvious choice would be 21 year old Tomasino who played 76 games last season for the Predators before a somewhat lackluster training camp and a larger pool of potential fourth liners saw him suit up for the Admirals. Tomasino was the frontrunner in the offseason to be a part of the second line with Niederreiter and Johansen. Tomasino starting the season with Milwaukee was a surprising move, but one John Hynes explained carefully.

The move, Hynes went on to explain, is about a combination of factors and not about a lack of talent or a future with the franchise. It was a practical decision, much of which is based on getting Tomasino valuable ice time.

"When you look at how we'd be able to utilize him right now with basically a healthy roster, there were some guys who had performed well that we liked on that winger with Joey," Hynes elaborated. "And the other part - when you've looked at where guys have played, where's he going to get his ice time?"

Now that there is a spot where Tomasino could potentially get ice time, will Tomasino's skill be enough to get him another chance in the top six? Or will Hynes want Tomasino to play more minutes in Milwaukee and instead choose a player with more size and a more checking, physical game for the fourth line?

There are other options that may be more in line with the vision Hynes has for his team and especially that fourth line. Mark Jankowski looked strong in training camp and has collected nine points in seven games for the Ads. He is also 6'4" and 210 lbs and has played 272 games in the NHL. Jankowski's combination of size, early season success in Milwaukee, and experience could make him the more appealing option for Hynes over young Tomasino.

Another Admiral that is likely to see time in a Predators uniform at some point this season is 21 year old Jusso Pärssinen. The Finnish center plays a physical game but has a strong offensive skill set that could blossom with NHL experience. Pärssinen has seven points in seven games and has the best +/- sat on the team, but again, Hynes has to weigh providing top six minutes in the AHL versus fourth line minutes in the NHL. And the leash has been fairly short for the players underperforming in games. Bringing up Tomasino or Pärssinen may simply result in another player rotating in and out of a lineup still struggling to land on consistent combinations.

If John Hynes opts to bring up Phil Tomasino, it may mean he is open to changing the role he sees the fourth line playing going forward. Tomasino with Cody Glass and Eeli Tolvanen is a combination fans have been wanting to see play together with consistency. If it isn't Tomasino, fans can expect to see more line shuffling until something - anything - starts to click with the Predators.

After a rough start to the season, could Hynes be ready to adjust his expectation when it comes to the identity of the team and the fourth line specifically? The call up from Milwaukee may give fans a clue into just how committed the Preds are to a physical, "hard to play against" identity up and down the Predators' line up.

