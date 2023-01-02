Can the Nashville Predators Gain Ground with Their Arduous January Schedule?

Filip Forsberg's recent scoring streak and impressive play in net by Juuse Saros must continue if the Nashville Predators hope to move up the Central Division standings this month.

The Nashville Predators wrapped up a tough December schedule with a 5-5-4 record that didn't do much to advance the Preds' position in the Central Division standings. As the calendar turns to 2023, Nashville currently sits in sixth place in the Central in points percentage. The Predators definitely need to earn points, but it won't be easy with another month of tough opponents.

Nashville plays thirteen games in the first month of the new year, and all but four are against teams with winning records. The top three teams in the Metropolitan Division - Carolina Hurricanes, Washington Capitals, and New Jersey Devils - are on the docket along with the Toronto Maple Leafs who are second in the Atlantic Division as the month begins.

The Predators face Central Division rivals Winnipeg Jets and the .500 St. Louis Blues in January as well. Nashville has already faced the Blues twice so far this season, winning one game and losing the other in overtime. The Jets and Preds faced off for their first contest on December 16 which also resulted in an overtime loss for Nashville.

As for teams with losing records, the Preds will see the Montreal Canadiens twice this month, including tomorrow night's game at home in Bridgestone Arena. Nashville will also look to earn two points against the Ottawa Senators and the Columbus Blue Jackets, but there are no guarantees there. Nashville has dropped games to both of those teams already this season.

The Nashville Predators are jumping right from the frying pan and into the fire when it comes to their next month of games. There are a few things working in Nashville's favor that could potentially help the Preds steal important wins in another tough month.

Juuse Saros has left his slow start to the season far behind him and kept Nashville in more than a few games in December against challenging opponents. Saros currently ranks fifth in the league in goals saved above expected and earned a .923 save percentage in December. The Finnish goaltender is playing a top level game, and if he can get the team to generate an offensive buffer in games, the Preds could earn more wins.

It finally feels like that may be happening. After stellar seasons in 2022-2023, Matt Duchene, Filip Forsberg, and quite frankly, the entire team have struggled to score this season. The Preds rank 9th in Expected Goals For per Sixty but 27th in Goals For Per Sixty. Nashville is getting good looks, but the players haven't been able to finish chances.

Matt Duchene is warming up, scoring four goals in four games in mid December, and Filip Forsberg hit his stride over the holidays earning seven points in his last three games, including a hat trick against the Vegas golden Knights on New Year's Eve. If these two can continue to build offensive momentum and if a few players like Tanner Jeannot, Ryan Johansen, and Cody Glass can find the back of the net, the Preds will be in better shape through another challenging month of games.

It is a new year, but Nashville needs to carry over the positives they built as 2022 would down and cash in on quality chances they are creating to earn a better outcome than they did in a tough December. January is a great time for the Predators to find their stride before they struggle their way out of any postseason hope.

