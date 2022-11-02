How Do the Nashville Predators Turn This Disappointing Early Start Around?

It has been a discouraging start to the 2022-2023 season for the Nashville Predators who, at least on paper, looked to be a team on the up and up after key offseason moves. Instead, the team limped through a five game losing streak, and has only been able to put together one solid, sixty minute performance and two semi-decent wins in their first ten games.

What is going wrong?

There are a handful of issues with the Predators right now. If those issues cropped up one at a time, Nashville may have been able to overcome or at least compensate for a them and eke out a few more wins in the start of the season. Instead, the team is struggling with multiple challenges when to comes to on ice execution and mental lapses simultaneously. Underperforming stars, a power play that isn't finishing, a lukewarm start for the franchise netminder, too many penalties, lines struggling to find chemistry, and a lack of resiliency are some of the issues that have crippled the Preds out of the gate.

What can be done?

Rome wasn't built in a day, and a hockey team doesn't win a Stanley Cup in the first ten games, but Nashville must make some adjustments to turn these issues around. The solution for a few are execution, some will be solved by lineup choices, and unfortunately, a few may only be fixed with time.

The Execution Issue

These are the "easy" ones to tackle on head coach John Hynes' part. There are a handful of areas where the Preds need to clean up their execution on ice, but let's tackle the big one here - penalties. While looking at the small sample size of ten games so far this season, Nashville is seventh in the league for penalties and surrendered seven power play goals as a result. While the penalty kill has been solid, taking 39 penalties in ten games is no recipe for success.

Nashville's penalties are often a result of poor positioning or undisciplined play. When playing with a "hard to play against" mentality, there is almost an implicit permission to push the boundaries when it comes to calls like crosschecking. Hynes likes his team to play "smart, not safe", but too often the Preds are forgetting the "smart" part of that direction. Correcting sloppy penalties or positional issues and holding players accountable for the cost to the team when they don't play smart could curb the penalty disadvantage.

The Lineup Issue

In the offseason, GM David Poile brought in two big pieces in Nino Niederreiter and Ryan McDonagh to address lineup issues from last season. Ten games in, and head coach John Hynes continues to tinker with not only those two big additions, but almost all of the forward lines.

Niederreiter and Johansen have a good thing going, but Nashville hasn't found that perfect fit to play with them on second line. Kiefer Sherwood looked to have beaten out the offseason heir apparent Phil Tomasino (who is currently playing in Milwaukee). Sherwood performed exceptionally well in training camp but didn't impress on the second line in the regular season, and since then there has been a revolving door of forwards trying to make the top six a top threat.

Eeli Tolvanen, Yakov Trenin, Tanner Jeannot, Kiefer Sherwood, and Cole Smith are just a few of the players rotated in for a game or stretch of a game to try and lock in a winning winger with Niederreiter and Johansen. At some point soon, the tryouts have to end and Hynes has to leave the lines together long enough to develop some chemistry. Right now that second line is stuck in the bad business of hockey speed dating.

The Time Issue

The "it just needs time to work itself" issues are the most frustrating in hockey as in life. The biggest concern for the Predators that may just take time is the lack of consistent - or measurable - production from the top players last year.

The only thing more difficult that having a career year is repeating a career year. Matt Duchene, and to a lesser extent Roman Josi and Filip Forsberg, are struggling to find their 2021-2022 mojo on the ice. It isn't that the skill vanished or the previous season's success was a fluke. Often in cases like this, especially when the players are with the same linemates or defensive partner, this is a mental hurdle to overcome.

It was evident that the lack of production was wearing on Josi after returning from an emotional trip to his hometown in Switzerland the the Global Series games as he slogged through a five game point drought. Matt Duchene appears to be waffling between trying to do too much with the puck to break the goal genie out of the bottle and being so in his head he entirely misses what is happening around him.

It would be terrific if this were an easy fix of extra practice time or switching up line mates, but the cure for these struggling top players may just be time to work things out. While the team is still only ten games into an 82 game season, time may be one thing the Predators can't afford to waste.