Hunting Down the Highlights: Predators Preseason Play and Team U.S.A.'s Sweep

This week the Nashville Predators took the ice for preseason games and pared down the roster while Team U.S.A. won the IPH Cup.
It is a condensed preseason for the Nashville Predators with the Global Series scheduled for October 7 and 8 in Prague. The Preds kicked off their preseason play earlier this week and went 3-1. 

Nashville Predators -3, Florida Panthers - 4 (OT): Game One of Doubleheader Goes to Panthers

That's What He Said: Postgame Comments from the Nashville Predators

What to Watch For: Predators Take on Lightning Tonight

Predators Dominate Bolts in 7-1 Preseason Rout

There have been several important storylines unfolding during the preseason this week with both individual players and with the group as a whole as they work to find chemistry. 

Niederreiter May Be Just What Nashville's Top Six Needs

Mental Toughness An Important Piece of Nashville Predators Training Camp

The Unfinished Story of Cody Glass

Predators Veterans and Youth Push Each Other In Preseason

The Preds are featured in the NHL Network's docuseries "Behind the Glass". Episode one premiered Friday evening. 

Go "Behind the Glass" with the Nashville Predators 

U.S.A.'s Men's National Sled Hockey Team tore through the preliminary play at the IPH Cup in Ostrava, Czech Republic and faced off against rival Canada in the finals. 

Team U.S.A. to Takes On Team Canada in IHP Cup Championship

U.S.A. Men's Nation Sled Hockey Team. Wins IPH Cup Championship

After a week of difficult deliberating, head coach John Hynes announced the 27 man roster heading to Europe for next week's exhibition game in Bern, Switzerland and Prague, Czech Republic for the Global Series games. 

Predators Announce Players Heading to Europe

