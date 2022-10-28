Skip to main content

That's What He Said: John Hynes Reflects on Preds Win Over Blues

John Hynes shares the moral of the story when it comes to Nashville breaking their five game losing streak with a win over the St. Louis Blues.
Last night was an important win for the Nashville Predators that ended their five game losing skid and earned the franchise its 900th win. Head coach John Hynes discussed the 6-2 win over central division rival St. Louis Blues after the game.

It has been a rough return to North America for the Preds. After winning both games of the Global Series in Prague, the team returned home and failed to put together any wins over the Dallas Stars, the L.A. Kings, the Columbus Blue Jackets, and the Philadelphia Flyers. The team struggled in these games for various reasons. Dallas could be chalked up to residual jet lag against an energized opponent, but Nashville had 3-1 leads in the third period in both the L.A. and Columbus games before losing each of those contests. The game against the Flyers was Nashville's best overall performance of the season thus far, but the Preds couldn't come away with a win then either. 

One of Hynes' mantras when it comes to the mental game in hockey is to not get too high and not get too low. Despite the frustrating stretch of games, Hynes felt the team and coaching staff did a good job of not panicking and instead took an honest look at what went well and what needed work as they headed into the game against the Blues. 

In the 6-2 win, the Predators were able to put together strong performances in several crucial areas to lead to last night's success at Bridgestone Arena. Nashville's goal windfall and ability to keep the Blues contained offensively was a result of a number of players performing well.

The Predators enter Saturday night's game against the Washington Capitals with a well earned win under their belt and a better sense of what it will take to continue to collect points against some of the top talent in the league. 

