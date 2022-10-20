Leaked Nashville Predators Reverse Retro Jersey?

There are very few things that rile up and divide a hockey fan base like talk of new team sweaters. Nashville has welcomed several special jerseys in recent years - the 2020 Winter Classic, the 2022 Stadium Series, and now...the reverse retro.

Shortly after the teaser video dropped from the official Predators site, another interesting tweet appeared.

So is this the Nashville reverse retro sweater? Possibly. The more forward facing logo is a throwback to the logo worn from the 2001-2002 season through the 2007-2008 by the Preds. The shoulder features a patch of the saber tooth tiger skull used as a part of the Predators alternate logo. The color may not be the mustard gold the fan base fondly remembers or the straight navy they have been clamoring for, but it could be a nice jersey addition to Smashville sportswear.

But is this the official reverse retro? Several other team's had pics of their reverse retros dropped on social media today, but none from the official team accounts. It seems likely this is the Predators' new look.