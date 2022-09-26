Niederreiter May Be Just What Nashville's Top Six Needs

The Nashville Predators have built an identity around being a team that is hard to play against.

"We want to be very competitive with and without the puck," head coach John Hynes reiterated on Friday at Predators training camp. "We want to be able to play with structure. When we don't have the puck, guys are committed to being able to check the right way. We want to have mental and physical toughness."

Nashville's offseason moves show their commitment to playing that style of hockey, especially when it comes to the signing of free agent Nino Niederreiter. On July 21, the Predators announced they had signed the 6'2" forward to a 2 year, $8 million deal.

The Predators are seeing the return on that investment at training camp.

Niederreiter's game is that of a prototypical power forward. He is a heavy forechecker, responsible two way player, and he thrives on making space for himself in front of the net. While his team may have changed this summer, his style of play has not. Niederreiter has been challenging the Predators defenders at training camp, and he's proving to be a handful.

Niederreiter knows what he brings to the ice. When asked about his reputation for being a tough competitor he describes his style with a disarming smile.

"I think I am just probably super tenacious around the net and on the forecheck. I try to go where people don't like you to go there - basically in front of the net - and I think that is what my strength is," he explained.

There's a good chance the league is going to see the Swiss forward wreaking havoc net front even more this season as a Predator. In Carolina, Niederreiter was a third line fixture, but so far in training camp he has spent most of his time with Ryan Johansen and Phil Tomasino, a possible second line combination displaying a tremendous amount of potential in the preseason.

Niederreiter's physical toughness is matched by the healthy mental toughness that John Hynes looks for in his players.

"Being in that top six role is something you still want to earn. I don't want you to just give it to me, so it's fun to be in that position right now," he said. "I do whatever it takes to stay there, and I think that is the mindset coming in."

Time with center Ryan Johansen is something Niederreiter is enjoying, on and off the ice. The two played together earlier in their hockey careers when they were both on the roster for the CHL's Portland Winterhawks. Their reunion has been special personally and professionally.

When asked what it's been like to play with Nino once again, Johansen grinned.

"It's so cool. It's so weird seeing him every day because we were the best of friends when we were 17...18 years old then lost touch throughout the NHL," Johansen shared. "Now we're spending time all day long again, and it's funny seeing him every morning. We both kind of giggle every time we see each other, but it's been a lot of fun."

It isn't just for personal reasons that Johansen is glad to have his former teammate back in a matching jersey once again. While Johansen recorded 26 goals in 2021-2022, his line mates last season struggled to find offensive productivity. The addition of Niederreiter could easily be what lights a spark in Nashville's potential top six. Johansen raves about what he sees Niederreiter being able to do on the ice looking ahead.

"He's an established player. He's a big power forward that goes to the net hard and scores goals," Johansen stated. "He's a reliable, trustworthy, hard player - a guy every team wants on their team - and so he's going to do just that for us."

The feeling is mutual. Neiderreiter likes what he's experienced so far in camp with Johansen and Tomasino, and he is determined to make an impact in the top six.

"It's fun playing with them, so I'll do whatever it takes to stay there."