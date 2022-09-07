No Starting Goalie Controversy Here

While there has been interesting off season movement when it comes to Nashville's back up netminders, one thing is for certain.

Juuse Saros is the starting goaltender.

Saros is coming off of a 2021-2022 performance that was an important part of the Predators regular season success while earning his first Vezina Trophy nomination. (Saros finished third in voting behind winner Igor Shesterkin of the New York Rangers and Calgary's Jacob Markstrom.)

Saros acquired his .918 save percentage in a season that saw a significant rise in his workload. The Finnish goaltender's playing time has been an interesting study over the past few seasons. When head coach John Hynes took the reins in January 2020, Preds legend Pekka Rinne was still considered the starting netminder for Nashville, although admittedly on the tail end of his career. Many in Nashville felt that Rinne would consider retirement before surrendering to the back up role, but Hynes began the transition to Saros as starter sooner than many Predators faithful - and perhaps Rinne himself - anticipated.

It was, in retrospect, a fortuitous move as COVID hit and the 2019-2020 season was temporarily suspended then restarted with a modified playoff bubble followed by the shortened 63 games season in 2021. Beginning the transition to starting goaltender before the chaos of the COVID-affected seasons helped prepare Saros for his first full season as the Predators' starter in net.

And a full season it was. Number 74 got the nod in net for 67 games - the most of any goaltender in the entire league in 2021-2022. The decision to give Saros so many starts was twofold. The Predators likely didn't feel comfortable taking a more balanced approach with back up David Rittich who joined Nashville on a one year deal in 2021. Also, Juuse Saros is a player who flourishes with a consistent workload.

Some across the league and among the fanbase speculated that Saros' ankle injury in the game against the Calgary Flames on April 26 could be directly tied to his heavy workload, but Saros was quick to address the topic of his many starts in his post-season comments.

"I felt really good. Obviously it was a new challenge for me and...but I really did...my body felt good and my mind felt fresh so I didn't see it as an issue. I really like playing that many games." - Juuse Saros

Saros handled a hefty regular season schedule exceptionally well. He finished first across the league in goalie point shares (estimated number of points contributed by a goalie due to his play in goal) and in quality starts (starts with a save percentage greater than average save percentage for the year). While players like Matt Duchene, Filip Forsberg, and Roman Josi recorded career best performances, Saros's play might have quietly been the biggest factor in the team's regular season success.

Saros will lead the Preds into the 2022-2023 season. 1 / 4

So what can the Predators expect from Saros this season? The ankle injury he sustained in April is not likely to cause long term issues according to Saros last May. In the offseason, Nashville brought in former Chicago Blackhawks goalie Kevin Lankinen, and the team still has Connor Ingram on the roster looking for more NHL experience. Either will have to settle for fewer than average backup starts this coming season.

A healthy Juuse Saros, even if he logs as many starts next season, is a top goaltender in the NHL and key for the Predators's 2022-2023 postseason hope.