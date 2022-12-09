Predators' Little Mistakes Cost Nashville Important Goals

The Nashville Predators have had trouble against the Tampa Bay Lightning in recent seasons, and last night was no exception. The Lightning have been to the Stanley Cup Finals three years in a row, so it isn't a surprise that Tampa Bay usually give Nashville all they can handle.

Last night's 5-2 final score is a credit to Tampa Bay's speed and roster talent, but Nashville also made key mistakes that helped hand the Lightning the win. Here are a few small Predators' mistakes that the Lightning capitalized on to get those extra goals.

The Predators take on the Ottawa Senators tomorrow afternoon at Bridgestone Arena. Nashville will need to clean up those little mistakes to get an important two points.

