Predators Loss to Stars Highlights Struggles with Consistency

The Preds again struggled to play a complete sixty minute game against the Dallas Stars, and the team's inconsistent play may cost them more than points down the stretch.

It has been a challenging December for the Nashville Predators. The Preds' schedule was stacked this month with ten of Nashville's fourteen opponents entering the games with winning records. The Predators have gone 4-5-3 in the twelve games they've played so far, and they will round out the year with back to back games against the bottom and top teams in the Pacific Division later this week.

December's tough schedule seemed like it would be a good litmus test to determine who this Nashville Predators team really is. There were big wins over teams like the then-hot New Jersey Devils, New York Islanders, and the Edmonton Oilers, but then the Preds lost games to the Ottawa Senators and couldn't hold on to secure overtime wins over Winnipeg, Colorado, and St. Louis. While Juuse Saros has been solid in net, the rest of the roster struggled with consistency. Matt Duchene's four game points drought was snapped by a four game goal scoring streak. Other top players have struggled. Filip Forsberg earned just seven points and three goals this month, and Roman Josi recorded nine points in December's twelve games so far, and he went pointless in five of those twelve.

What is happening with the Nashville Predators?

The easy answer is to chalk up the 14-14-5 record to a team that overperformed last year and is underperforming this season. And while that is true statistically, perhaps the bigger problem right now with the Nashville Predators is consistency. Individually and as a team, the Preds struggle to string together a series of clean, well executed performances. Over the course of a sixty minute game, Nashville's play waffles.

Last night's game against Dallas is a perfect example. Just a quick glance at shots on goal reveals an inconsistent sixty minutes. Nashville held Dallas to just 4 shots on goal in the second period but was then outshot by the Stars 17-7 in the third period. Corsi for (CF%) affirms the swing in momentum and time of possession throughout the game.

Roman Josi addressed the team's need to play more consistently after the game.

Inconsistency is an issue for Nashville in more than just offensive production and time of possession. Execution in games - from passing to zone exits to penalties - has been sporadic. The Preds have played games this month in which they executed well for a majority of the game, but last night against Dallas the Preds were again hot and cold.

Head coach John Hynes addressed the issue with execution in his post game comments.

December hasn't been an easy month, but a critical stretch lies ahead for the Nashville Predators. The final games of the year against the Anaheim Ducks and the Vegas Golden Knights are a good chance for the Preds to put together a consistent sixty minutes of hockey and clean up execution issues that troubled them last night against the Stars. If the team doesn't play consistent, clean games against the best and worst in the Pacific Division this week, December's performances may doom the team in the long run.

