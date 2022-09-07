Where Are They Now?

The Nashville Predators added several new names to their roster this offseason, but they also said good-bye to a handful of players from the 2021-2022 team. Here is a quick look at who left Smashville, how they parted ways with the Preds, and where they'll be playing next season.

Nick Cousins: Free agency, Florida Panthers

Nick Cousins signed a two year, $3 million contract with the Predators in October 2020, and the Predators got exactly what one might expect from a player with Nick Cousins's previous stats. The 5'11", 192 lb. center recorded 14 goals and 40 points in two seasons. Cousins's physicality was well matched to the Predators style of play, and his three power play goals were the best production from the second power play unit, but in the end there wasn't a specific role that Cousins alone filled to make re-signing him worth the money for Nashville. Cousins signed a two year, $2.2 million deal with the Florida Panthers on the first day of free agency.

Luke Kunin: Trade, San Jose Sharks

No other player on the 2021-2022 roster played all 82 games besides Luke Kunin, but quantity didn't equate to quality for the 24 year old. His thirteen goals and nine assists partially explain head coach John Hynes's apparent favor, but Kunin played on a line that never gained consistent offensive traction.

Kunin was, however, a top contributor to the Predators' problems with regards to the sin bin. Kunin spent the third most minutes in the penalty box behind Mark Borowiecki and Tanner Jeannot, two league famous brawlers. Unfortunately, several of Kunin's infractions came at inopportune times for the team.

GM David Poile traded Luke Kunin to the San Jose Sharks for forward John Leonard and a third round pick in the 2023 draft.

Philippe Myers: Trade, Tampa Bay Lightning

Acquired through the infamous Ryan Ellis trade with the Philadelphia Flyers, Phil Myers only played 27 games for the Predators before finding himself a part of yet another big trade - this time with the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Myers, a 6'5", 210 lb. defenseman, seemed to fit the player prototype David Poile likes, but size didn't translate to success on the ice for Myers in Nashville. While Myers's physical style of play seemed a compatible fit for the Preds, his skills with positioning, puck protection, and skating were areas John Hynes pointed out when asked about Myers being a healthy scratch at times.

By season's end it was clear the Predators needed to retool the defense, and Myers became part of a trade with the Tampa Bay Lightning that brought the far more experienced Ryan McDonaugh to Smashville.

Matt Benning: Free agency, San Jose Sharks

Another departure on defense, Matt Benning and the Nashville Predators parted ways at the close of the 2021-2022 season after two mediocre seasons together.

Initially it appeared that the Predators had found a solid third pairing with the combination of Benning with veteran Mark Borowiecki, but both players faced individual challenges with injuries and on ice execution that reinforced the need for a fresh look on defense moving forward.

Benning worked through brief upper and lower body injuries but found himself a healthy scratch at times, playing 65 of 82 games. Benning recorded no goals and only eleven assists, played an average of 16:20 per gam,e and ended up with some of the worst defensive stats on the roster last season.

Benning will be reunited with teammate Kunin in San Jose after signing a four year, $5 million contract with GM Mike Grier who noted Benning's age and style of play as good fits for the Sharks's defense.

David Rittich: Free agency, Winnipeg Jets

The only real "goalie controversy" in Nashville this offseason is who will be backing up Juuse Saros. One thing is for sure - it won't be Czech netminder David Rittich next season. After completing his one year contract with the Preds, it was no surprise to anyone that Rittich hit the free agency market where he was picked up quickly by the Winnipeg Jets.

Predators fans only caught glimpses of Rittich for twelve starts in net behind workhorse Saros in the regular season. Rittich didn't receive much grace from the coaching staff in the brutal first round of the playoffs against the Avalanche. After a disastrous start in game one, Rittich was pulled and replaced by Connor Ingram who finished out the series in net for the Preds.

Rittich may not see a great deal more playing time with the Jets next season. He will be backing up goaltender Connor Hellebuyck who played only one game fewer than Saros last season.