Predators Versus Blue Jackets Was Hockey Déjà Vu.

It has been another frustrating week for the Nashville Predators. After dropping two games to Dallas last week, the Preds looked to bounce back against the L.A. Kings and the Columbus Blue Jackets this week. Instead, the Predators extended their losing streak to four games and sit at 2-3-1 in the Central Division.

The fascinating - for lack of a better word - part of this week's losses is the eerily similar way Nashville dropped their games to the Kings and Blue Jackets.

In both games Nashville:

- entered the third period with a 3-1 lead.

- failed to capitalize on five power play chances in each game.

- was significantly outshot in the final period.

- gave up multiple goals to opponents in the third.

Most importantly, Nashville couldn't close these games out and get the wins.

What does this terrible case of déjà vu tell us about the Nashville Predators?

The top players aren't playing at the top of their game yet.

In the game against the L.A. Kings, the top line of Filip Forsberg, Mikael Granlund, and Matt Duchene put 15 shots on goal and scored once. In Columbus, the trio put 10 shots on goal, but scored no goals. Roman Josi continued his offensive drought against the Blue Jackets. Six games into the season, Josi has recorded only one assist. Considering that Forsberg, Duchene, and Josi were record chasing goal and point scorers last season, the lack of top player production jumps out in these losses.

The power play isn't clicking yet.

Nashville's penalty kill flexed its muscles in both games this week going 1/11. Clearly, the Predators need to address the infraction issue, but perhaps more troubling is the fact that Nashville couldn't score even once on ten total power play chances. In 2021-2022, the power play was one of Nashville's strengths as the team finished the regular season sixth in the league with a 24.42% power play percentage. Getting ten opportunities and converting on exactly zero isn't going to win games.

The Predators are playing to protect a lead instead of building on it.

Nashville was outshot 26 - 42 in this game. When they entered the third period with a two goal lead, the team played to defend that dangerously fickle hockey lead instead of pressuring offensively. Columbus had the Preds on their heels in the final period, but even when Nashville had possession, they didn't play aggressively with the puck.

It is still early in the season, but seeing the Predators lose another game late in the third period without at least a small pushback in intensity, physicality, or offensive chances is worth noting. The team has one day to take a closer look at the game in Columbus and come out ready to play sixty minutes of hockey against the 3-1 Philadelphia Flyers Saturday night at Bridgestone Arena.