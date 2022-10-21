Preds Nightmare Loss to Blue Jackets: Podcast Postmortem
Nashville loses Thursday's game in Columbus after surrendering another third period 3-1 lead. What's going on with the Preds in these early season games?
Nashville fans barely recovered from Tuesday's shootout loss to the L.A. Kings when the Predators suffered a second startling loss in very similar fashion last night against the Columbus Blue Jackets.
There are a handful of big picture problems with this Predators team early, but they are not without big picture solutions.
Scroll to Continue