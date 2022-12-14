Special Teams Play Costing the Predators Games

The Nashville Predators lost last night at Bridgestone Arena against the Edmonton Oilers, a team that seems to have Nashville's number in recent matchups. The top line of Connor McDavid, Zach Hyman, and Leon Draisaitl combined last night for 13 points, including a hat trick for Hyman. But perhaps the aspect of last night's game that cost the Predators a chance at a win was their special teams performance.

Nashville had five chances on the power play last night including a five on three opportunity, but the Preds couldn't convert. So far in December the Predators have only scored goals twice on a total of 19 power play chances. Special teams are actively hurting the Preds recently.

Nashville did have some looks early on the man advantage against Edmonton last night. They recorded four shots on goal in their first attempt, but as the evening wore on, Edmonton's penalty kill, even at five on three, become more miserly. Despite changes to the power play personnel and focused attention this week in practice, the Preds couldn't convert.

"I thought we had some good looks, but at the end of the day we just need to put them in the back of the net," shared Cody Glass when asked about the power play last night. "That’s where we’re kind of lacking now. We’re just not producing and bearing down on our chances."

Nashville's penalty kill gave up two goals after two penalties. The Oilers have the top ranked power play in the league with a game changing 31.48%.

"Their power play is dynamic and they find ways to score," said head coach John Hynes postgame. "In a lot of the games that's been the difference - McDavid's line and the power play."

Edmonton's top line of McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, and Zach Hyman combined for all six of Edmonton's goals. Draisaitl and McDavid netted the power play scores for the Oilers last night.

This wasn't an anomaly against the Oilers. The Predators had four chances on the man advantage against the Blues Monday night, but couldn't find the back of the net. Nashville lost that game 1-0 in overtime.

The frustration with special teams is evident.

Captain Roman Josi addressed what special teams has cost the team recently.

"Same thing... at St Louis. We had a lot of opportunities and we just can’t find a way to score," Josi pointed out. "It’s killing our team right now."

Ryan Johansen expressed a similar sentiment regarding Nashville's penalty kill.

"I think we only took two [penalties], and they scored on both. Our killers have been doing a tremendous job, so that’s tough."

Ultimately, the games against Edmonton last night and St. Louis Monday night could have had different outcomes if Nashville's special teams could find a way to execute and finish when they're given the man advantage.

John Hynes summarized it well in the postgame.

"We got beat in the special teams game and that was the big difference."