Struggling Saros Needed Strong Performance Against Rangers Saturday Night

Predators goalie Juuse Saros looked sharp in net Saturday night against the New York Rangers as he battles back from a rocky start to the season.

Saturday night was Saros' first time in net since a disastrous game Tuesday against the Seattle Kraken that saw Saros allow four goals on six shots before being pulled in the first period. The Nashville Predators started back up Kevin Lankinen two days later against Stanley Cup champions Colorado Avalanche, but head coach John Hynes explained Lankinen's start was the goaltending plan before the road trip began and not a decision made based on Saros' struggle in Seattle. Saturday night was the 2021-2022 Vezina finalist's chance to get back in net, and Saros finally looked more like his last season self.

Saros went 34-35 including 8-8 against the Rangers' ninth ranked power play to help lift the Predators to a much needed 2-1 win. Saros finished the game with a .971 save percentage. Nashville's defense played better in front of Saros than they have much of their first fifteen games, and the Preds were able to limit their giveaways in the defensive zone Saturday night which cost the team two of the four early goals in Seattle.

John Hynes was pleased with how Saros looked in net.

Saros also felt he had a better outing against the Rangers.

"I felt good out there. Obviously I've got to try to bring the game at every game and just be consistent," he said after the win.

Saros will have plenty of opportunity to build on Saturday's performance as the Predators take on the Minnesota Wild, New York Islanders, and the Tampa Bay Lightning this week.

Related Reading :

Predators - 2, Rangers - 1: Parssinen Scores in NHL Debut as Preds Win Gritty Game

Predators - 1, Kraken - 5: Predators Doomed By Another Feeble First Period

Will Juuse Saros Be In Net Tonight for the Predators?