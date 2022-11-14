Struggling Saros Needed Strong Performance Against Rangers Saturday Night

Skip to main content

Struggling Juuse Saros Needed Strong Performance Against Rangers Saturday Night

After an inconsistent start to the season, Juuse Saros was in need of a bounce back performance. He got that Saturday night against the New York Rangers.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Predators goalie Juuse Saros looked sharp in net Saturday night against the New York Rangers as he battles back from a rocky start to the season. 

Saturday night was Saros' first time in net since a disastrous game Tuesday against the Seattle Kraken that saw Saros allow four goals on six shots before being pulled in the first period. The Nashville Predators started back up Kevin Lankinen two days later against Stanley Cup champions Colorado Avalanche, but head coach John Hynes explained Lankinen's start was the goaltending plan before the road trip began and not a decision made based on Saros' struggle in Seattle. Saturday night was the 2021-2022 Vezina finalist's chance to get back in net, and Saros finally looked more like his last season self. 

USATSI_19422991

Saros went 34-35 including 8-8 against the Rangers' ninth ranked power play to help lift the Predators to a much needed 2-1 win. Saros finished the game with a .971 save percentage. Nashville's defense played better in front of Saros than they have much of their first fifteen games, and the Preds were able to limit their giveaways in the defensive zone Saturday night which cost the team two of the four early goals in Seattle. 

John Hynes was pleased with how Saros looked in net. 

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Saros also felt he had a better outing against the Rangers. 

"I felt good out there. Obviously I've got to try to bring the game at every game and just be consistent," he said after the win. 

Saros will have plenty of opportunity to build on Saturday's performance as the Predators take on the Minnesota Wild, New York Islanders, and the Tampa Bay Lightning this week. 

Related Reading

Predators - 2, Rangers - 1: Parssinen Scores in NHL Debut as Preds Win Gritty Game

Predators - 1, Kraken - 5: Predators Doomed By Another Feeble First Period

Will Juuse Saros Be In Net Tonight for the Predators? 

USATSI_19422991
Nashville Preds Talk

Struggling Saros Needed Strong Performance Against Rangers Saturday Night

By Ann Kimmel
USATSI_11237146
Nashville Preds Prospects/AHL

Nashville Predators Sign Sarnia Forward Nolan Burke to Entry Level Contract

By Ann Kimmel
USATSI_19422087
Nashville Preds News

High Praise for Juuso Parssinen's Debut with the Predators

By Ann Kimmel
USATSI_19422090
Nashville Preds Game Day

Predators - 2, Rangers - 1: Parssinen Scores in NHL Debut as Preds Win Gritty Game

By Ann Kimmel
USATSI_17000387
Nashville Preds Game Day

Three Keys to the Game: Predators vs. Rangers

By Ann Kimmel
USATSI_17000286
Nashville Preds Game Day

Nashville Predators Welcome New York Rangers: Can Preds Get Win at Home?

By Ann Kimmel
IMG_2702 2
Nashville Preds Game Day

Nashville Predators Recall Forward Juuso Pärssinen.

By Ann Kimmel
USATSI_19402598
Nashville Preds Game Day

Predators - 3, Avalanche - 5: Avs Second Period Scoring Explosion Costs Nashville

By Ann Kimmel