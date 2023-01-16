Did the Nashville Predators mismanage young Eeli Tolvanen or is he just finally finding the right place to flourish with the Seattle Kraken? A closer look inside the Seattle Kraken may shed some light.

Even with big wins over playoff caliber opponents, an NHL debut, and an All Star goaltender, the hot topic surrounding the Nashville Predators lately is still the loss of forward Eeli Tolvanen via waivers in mid December and his subsequent success with his new team, the Seattle Kraken. Many in Nashville remain frustrated and perplexed by the move.

Tolvanen's early returns with the Kraken have stirred an already brewing pot of discontent regarding asset management and leadership decision in the Predators organization. But could there be specific factors in Seattle that have improved the Finnish forward's play? A different lineup situation, quick chemistry with new teammates, and a different culture may also account for Tolvanen's success.

Eeli Tolvanen was passed up by a number of teams before the Seattle Kraken claimed him on December 12, and the move was a bit of a surprise even for those who cover the Kraken. Erica Ayala, founder of Black Rosie Media who covers the Seattle Kraken for the Locked On Kraken Podcast, shared her initial reaction to the news that the Kraken had picked up Tolvanen.

"I've been on the record a lot thinking that we need to bump up our defense, so that was surprising to me," Ayala shared. "And then some of the first things I heard about Eeli Tolvanen were about a shot, and that made sense because they [Seattle] have been focusing on having some sharper shooters and a more elite level scoring and offensive presence."

But it wasn't just his shot that generated talk about Seattle's new acquisition.

"I also knew he was having a little bit of trouble," Ayala continued. "Maybe it was gelling with whatever the coaching side and front office staff wanted. So it was an organization that had faith in him at one point, but it seemed like it was wavering."

What isn't wavering after eight games with the Kraken is Eeli Tolvanen's confidence and contributions on the ice with his new team. Tolvanen has scored five goals, including two power play goals, and two assists since joining the lineup under head coach Dave Hakstol.

Tolvanen joined the Kraken in the middle of a road trip and then spent the next few weeks getting more comfortable with the team on and off the ice. He made his Seattle debut on January 1 scoring a power play goal in the second period against the New York Islanders. Hakstol was asked about the young Finn after his second game on January 3.

"He's been a good, solid two way player. There's good strengths to his game," Hakstol said. "Everybody talks about his ability to to shoot the puck, but he's shown us that he can play on the wall. He can understand the play that's around him. He's willing to play defense. I see really good hockey sense."

These were qualities that Tolvanen worked on during his time with Milwaukee and Nashville. When he was drafted by the Predators in 2017, his shot was the big draw, but with Karl Taylor and the Milwaukee Admirals in the AHL and later the Preds, developing a good, two way game was a priority.

Why are the Kraken now reaping the benefits, and why didn't Tolvanen work out with the Predators?

There is a lot of speculation and plenty of blame assigned when that question arises. Many say poor asset management by the General Manager to lose a first round draft pick via waivers with no return. Some grumble about a head coach that didn't give Tolvanen enough opportunity on the ice. For as adamant as the fans are when it comes to assigning blame, perhaps it is as much a case of finding the right fit.

Seattle had a place for Tolvanen in the line up.

As Tolvanen was coming into the Kraken organization, forward Shane Wright was competing in the IIHF World Juniors. A day after winning gold at the tournament, Wright was sent back to the OHL. That move meant that the Kraken cannot call him back up once his junior season wraps up. (Wright has since been traded to the Windsor Spitfires.) The Kraken placed Karson Kuhlman on waivers, and this opened a spot for Tolvanen to step into the lineup.

Ayala points out that Tolvanen's new spot on the roster has still meant a bit of roster shake up. Morgan Geekie and Ryan Donato have each had stretches of solid play, but with Tolvanen becoming a permanent fixture on that third line, Geekie and Donato now rotate in and out of the lineup.

A permanent spot for Tolvanen in the lineup was challenging to find this season in Nashville. Predators' General Manager David Poile was asked about the decision by Robby Stanley of the Robby and Rexrode Show on 102.5 The Game recently. Poile addressed the opportunities he felt Tolvanen had with the Preds.

"We tried Tolvy in lots of different situations with varying success," Poile shared. "Where our team was going this year, it just didn’t seem like he had a roster spot."

The organization signed Nino Niederreiter, Mark Jankowski, and John Leonard, brought up Cody Glass and eventually Tommy Novak, and gave players like Kiefer Sherwood and Zach Sanford early opportunities. With a seemingly untouchable core and his lackluster performance last season, Tolvanen was a player who was squeezed out of starts for the Predators.

Tolvanen has found chemistry with his new team, especially with defenseman Vince Dunn.

"Chemistry" is often mentioned when it comes to roster decisions for the Nashville Predators, and that was something Tolvanen struggled to find here. Some may argue that the young forward wasn't given much chance to develop chemistry with line mates in Nashville, but Tolvanen did play 21 games with Luke Kunin and Ryan Johansen, and 17 games with Kunin and Mikael Granlund last season. In 2022-2023, Tolvanen spent six games with Johansen and Nino Niederreiter but the rest of his starts sharing time with six different line mates.

In Seattle, Tolvanen has played with the same players - Yanni Gourde and Oliver Bjorkstrand - since entering the lineup on January 1. And that ambiguous "chemistry" Eeli didn't find in Nashville has been very evident with another Kraken player, defenseman Vince Dunn.

"What's been great to see if that he seems to be establishing in practice and in the locker room a rapport with the team, especially Vince Dunn on the ice," Erica Ayala noted.

Dunn has provided assists on three of Tolvanen's goals so far, and Tolvy has returned the favor for Dunn as well.

When asked about his connection with Tolvanen, Dunn replied, "I think for me and him, we find each other. When I give him the puck, I just tell him to shoot. He's got a great shot. He's making my life look easy."

Seattle has been a good place for players to come and "reset".

Ayala believes part of Tolvanen's success could be as much about where he landed as it is about his talent.

"The phrase that is going around has been that we're the 'lunch pail gang'. We pack our own lunch, we eat our own lunch as we're sitting on the beams building up the city. You know, that's what we do."

Seattle has been a place for players to go and reinvent their game. That was true during the expansion draft and the inaugural season, and it has been true for players like Tolvanen this season as well.

"Think of Daniel Sprong," Ayala pointed out. "We got him at the trade deadline [in 2022] and he comes back on a PTO."

Sprong has found his game in Seattle. Even with fourth line minutes, the 25 year old winger has scored 14 goals and 37 points in 35 games this season, a career best already.

That seems to be what is happening for Eeli Tolvanen.

"This is a place where guys want to come to reset, to show their skill," Ayala explained. "If they're willing to work hard, they're going to find some time. They'll get their chances."

"I think it's been a really good fit," she said of the relationship between Tolvanen and the Kraken.

Whether Tolvanen was given the time, the line mates, or the right environment to blossom in Nashville will continue to be hotly debated. Losing Tolvanen for no return and seeing him flourish in another organization has added fuel to the fiery sentiment that Poile and head coach John Hynes mismanaged a talented player.

Right or wrong, with every goal that Tolvanen scores in Seattle, that sentiment seems to grow. It's fair criticism, but a closer look at the Kraken reveals his success is also about landing in the right place at the right time.

David Poile summed up his perspective on the move by saying, "We’ve made a decision to go in another direction with different types of players. So time will tell how that works out."

So far it is working out well for young Eeli Tolvanen and the Seattle Kraken.

Related Reading

David Poile Addresses the Loss of Eeli Tolvanen as Young Forward Succeeds in Seattle

Eeli Tolvanen Headed to Seattle

Predators Place Eeli Tolvanen on Waivers