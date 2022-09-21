Three Storylines to Watch At Predators Training Camp

The 2022-2023 Nashville Predators report for day one of training camp this morning at Bridgestone Arena. While the first day of camp involves player physicals and team meetings, it also marks the beginning of roster speculation and player analysis around Smashville. Here are three of the biggest storylines that will be unfolding at training camp this year.

That Second Line Spot

One of Nashville's biggest struggles last season was offensive production on the second line. While Filip Forsberg and Matt Duchene tore it up on the top line, Luke Kunin and Eeli Tolvanen labored to eventually combine for a season total 24 goals. Ryan Johansen, who most often centered the second line, outscored Kunin and Tolvanen's 24 combined goals all by himself.

Luke Kunin signed with the San Jose Sharks, and General Manager David Poile brought in former Carolina Hurricane Nino Niederreiter on a two year deal this offseason, so the second line scoring woes have already started to be addressed. Training camp will be Head Coach John Hynes's chance to fill a vacant forward spot.

There are several potential candidates but each comes with their own questions. After a solid first season in the league, is Phil Tomasino ready for second line minutes? Can Eeli Tolvanen do anything in training camp to earn back the trust Hynes seemed to lose in him down the stretch and get another chance in a top six role? Would it be wise to break up the infamous "herd line" and create a line of mass destruction by adding Tanner Jeannot to an already potent potential Johansen/Niederreiter combination?

What John Hynes sees in the next few weeks and how the second line eventually shakes out will be a major storyline of training camp.

Repeating Stand Out Performances

The Predators had an abysmal post season, but the regular season saw personal and franchise record setting performances by a handful of Preds. Roman Josi set career records in goals, assists, and points and came in second in Norris Trophy voting. Juuse Saros became a Vezina Trophy finalist after a stellar season in the pipes, and Matt Duchene and Filip Forsberg raced each other to personal best seasons and a franchise record.

There were signs even as early as training camp last season that something special was brewing with a few of these players. Duchene came into training camp in 2021 and his play immediately drew attention. There was a different energy and intensity on the ice and a distinctly elevated physicality in his game. The chemistry Duchene and Forsberg exhibited in the regular season hatched in the preseason as well.

Of course, the only thing more challenging than having a career best season is reaching new career bests the next season, so identifying the little improvements in these players' games at training camp could be clues to potential repeat performances.

Room for Rookies

This is a very different season for the Nashville Predators. Last year's training camp had an aura of "finding that hockey diamond in the rough" after General Manager David Poile referred to the team as being in a "competitive retooling". The coaching staff did find a diamond in young Phil Tomasino who eventually made the Predators roster and played 76 games in gold.

Last season's training camp reeked of potential for the prospects but this season will likely be more difficult when it comes to cracking the final Predators roster. Nashville still has a handful of players with NHL experience who will be vying for limited roster spots. Players like Michael McCarron, Cody Glass, Tommy Novak, and Cole Smith will be competing for just a few roster openings along with new-to-Nashville faces Kiefer Sherwood, John Leonard, and Zach Sanford. That doesn't leave a lot of opportunity for the players coming out of a strong rookie camp to turn the head of John Hynes and the coaching staff.

Who will do enough to impress the staff this season and who will be able to elevate their game? There are always surprises in training camp, but these are the big questions that the next ten days may help answer before the puck drops for the first game of the season on October 7 in Prague, Czech Republic.